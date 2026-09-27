Bihar garage owner shot dead by two unidentified people, raids underway

A 45-year-old garage owner was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified people in Bihar’s Bhupatipur area on Saturday night, police said. Bihar garage owner Anjani Kumar Nandan died during treatment after two people opened fire on him in Bhupatipur on Saturday night, police said.

The deceased, Anjani Kumar Nandan, died during treatment at a private hospital on Sunday morning.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-2) Ranjan Kumar said that the deceased was a resident of Bhupatipur.

“The incident occurred at around 9.30 pm when he was going to his house on his bike after closing his garage. Police arrived at the scene and recovered three empty cartridges from the spot,” the SDPO said.

Hearing the sound, locals nearby rushed to the spot and admitted the injured man to a hospital, where his condition was critical.

“The criminals who were lying in wait opened fire on Anjani which was hit by three bullets,” an officer said.

The deceased’s sister, Arti Kumar, said that the family came to know about the incident on Saturday night. On Sunday morning at around 5am, doctors declared him dead, she said.

“The raids are being conducted to arrest the criminals. Anjani had a dispute with someone a month ago. CCTV footage from the scene is being examined. Two criminals on a motorcycle fired at Anjani,” said station house officer Santosh Kumar.