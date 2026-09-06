Did Bronny James break up with Parker Whitfield? Girlfriend's parents' birthday posts spark fresh buzz

Bronny James could be heading into the new Lakers season without Parker Whitfield by his side, with recent social media activity fueling speculation that the longtime couple may have split. Breakup rumors grew after Bronny James and Parker Whitfield appeared to unfollow each other on social media in August. (Getty Images via AFP)

Speculation intensified after James and Whitfield appeared to unfollow each other on social media in August.

Neither has publicly confirmed a breakup, but the mutual unfollowing has led fans and media outlets to question whether their relationship has ended.

The rumors gained more traction following Whitfield’s 22nd birthday this week.

Parents’ birthday posts add to breakup buzz Her parents, actor Dondré Whitfield and producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield, shared birthday tributes that some observers interpreted as subtle references to their daughter’s rumored split.

Dondré posted photos with Parker on Instagram and ended his message with, “The forever man in your life.”

The wording drew attention because it came amid speculation surrounding Parker and Bronny. However, there is no confirmation that the message was directed at the Lakers guard.

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Parker’s mother also shared a birthday message that appeared to emphasize her daughter’s worth and encouraged her not to worry about people who fail to recognize it.