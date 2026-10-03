In 2008, Czechs began flooding a coal mine built on a demolished town; by 2014, it became Lake Most, a huge pit lake

Some places often get a second life. In the north of the Czech Republic, a coal mine got one too. A whole town was torn down to reach the coal. Today, people can swim in a lake in the same spot. According to a chapter by Vráblík, Vráblíková and Wildová in a 2020 Springer book, Assessment and Protection of Water Resources in the Czech Republic , Lake Most was made by flooding a former coal quarry, and the filling was completed in 2014.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the old town of Most was demolished to make space for the Ležáky brown coal (lignite) mine. Mining there ceased in 1999. What was left was a huge hole in the ground. The town church was moved to a new location and is still standing by the lake.

How do you turn a mine into a lake?

People often assume that just water needs to be added to the pit and it becomes a lake. It couldn't be farther from the truth. The chapter explains that engineers must seal the coal deposit and the lake bed before flooding. They also have to ensure that the slopes will not slide. At Lake Most, the bed was sealed with clay, and barriers were built to protect the banks from waves. Since there was no natural inflow to the lake, water was brought in from the Ohře River. Filling started in October 2008. It was put on hold for two years while the banks were strengthened, and it was finished in 2014, about six years after it began, counting the pause. At that point, final terrain work was still to be done, so the lake was not yet open to the public. It opened to visitors in September 2020.