Laser treatment causes blindness? Virginia retinal specialist Dr Rohit Adyanthaya debunks 13 diabetic eye disease myths

Diabetic eye disease is the leading cause of blindness among adults, yet many people delay care due to common misconceptions. Dr Rohit Adyanthaya, a US board-certified retinal specialist at Virginia Eye Consultants and assistant professor of ophthalmology at Eastern Virginia Medical School, noted in an interview with HT Lifestyle that clearing up common misconceptions is often the first step toward saving a patient's sight. Also read | Are women more vulnerable to dry eye disease? Doctor explains causes and prevention tips

“Understanding the facts can help protect your vision and preserve your quality of life,” Dr Adyanthaya said. "Diabetes can affect many parts of the body, including the eyes. Diabetic retinopathy is an eye disease caused by damage to the small blood vessels in the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. It develops as a complication of diabetes and can affect people with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes," he explained.

Here is Dr Adyanthaya’s detailed breakdown of 13 pervasive myths surrounding diabetic eye disease:

Myth 1: Diabetic eye disease develops only in people with poorly controlled diabetes Fact: While high blood sugar increases overall risk, anyone with diabetes can develop ocular complications. The likelihood generally grows with the duration of the underlying condition. Strict management of blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol significantly reduces risk, but routine eye monitoring remains essential regardless. Also read | Eye surgeon explains how diabetes and hypertension can speed up cataract formation

Myth 2: If my vision is good, I do not have diabetic eye disease Fact: Retinal damage often progresses silently. In the early stages, significant blood vessel breakdown can occur while visual acuity remains completely sharp. By the time noticeable blurriness occurs, the condition may already be advanced, making annual dilated examinations crucial even with clear vision.

Myth 3: Reading, using a computer, or watching TV causes diabetic eye disease Fact: Everyday screen time and reading induce ordinary digital eye strain, but they do not damage retinal blood vessels. Retinal disease arises solely from metabolic breakdown of blood vessels, though fluctuating blood sugar levels can temporarily distort visual focus.