What makes surya namaskar so effective? How one sequence works across your body and mind
From strength to flexibility, why surya namaskar is more than just an age-old yoga sequence for our body.
It's no surprise that millions of people turn to surya namaskar for its wide-ranging benefits: from weight loss to strength, endurance, flexibility. The ancient practice is now seeing a resurgence. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh Bothra, co-founder of Habuild, shared the benefits of surya namaskar.
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Benefits of surya namaskar
According to Saurabh, the simplicity is the beauty of surya namaskar. It's a series of 12 poses that are executed in a flowing sequence with awareness to the breath. On the surface, it looks simple enough, but in reality, it's very comprehensive in action.
Takes less time
Saurabh highlighted that time is one of the most frequently mentioned issues that everyone has these days. You may have a busy schedule and not have time to do long workouts. This is where surya namaskar comes into play, as it works on various muscles, increasing flexibility, mobility, and strength in a short span of time. It doesn't concentrate on a specific fitness area; it's a holistic approach to fitness.
Accessibility
The other reason is accessibility; that is why it is becoming a popular choice. “The beauty of surya namaskar is that unlike other fitness programs, it doesn't need to have any expensive equipment, special infrastructure, or a sizable exercise space,” said Saurabh. It can be done pretty much anywhere. This makes it an actual option for those who want to establish a sustainable health regimen, not just a fleeting fitness craze.
Impact on health
The effects of this exercise, however, are far greater than physical fitness. Due to modern living, there is a rise in mental fatigue, stress, and anxiety. With all of the screen time, irregularities, and the constant stream of information, individuals can feel drained without much physical activity. “Movement and breathwork, in the form of surya namaskar, help to create balance,” highlighted Saurabh.
With mindful practice, it helps to become more aware of the body, enhances concentration, and helps to foster a sense of tranquility. People usually start doing surya namaskar with a specific objective, like weight management, flexibility, or so on. What they generally find surprising is how fast they begin to see improvements in their energy. Practicing a few rounds in the morning will wake up the body, encourage circulation, and get it ready for the day. That is one of the many reasons yoga people have found it to be a great start to the day.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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