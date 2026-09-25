What makes surya namaskar so effective? How one sequence works across your body and mind

According to Saurabh, the simplicity is the beauty of surya namaskar. It's a series of 12 poses that are executed in a flowing sequence with awareness to the breath. On the surface, it looks simple enough, but in reality, it's very comprehensive in action.

It's no surprise that millions of people turn to surya namaskar for its wide-ranging benefits: from weight loss to strength, endurance, flexibility. The ancient practice is now seeing a resurgence. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh Bothra, co-founder of Habuild, shared the benefits of surya namaskar.

The other reason is accessibility ; that is why it is becoming a popular choice. “The beauty of surya namaskar is that unlike other fitness programs, it doesn't need to have any expensive equipment, special infrastructure, or a sizable exercise space,” said Saurabh. It can be done pretty much anywhere. This makes it an actual option for those who want to establish a sustainable health regimen, not just a fleeting fitness craze.

Saurabh highlighted that time is one of the most frequently mentioned issues that everyone has these days. You may have a busy schedule and not have time to do long workouts . This is where surya namaskar comes into play, as it works on various muscles, increasing flexibility, mobility, and strength in a short span of time. It doesn't concentrate on a specific fitness area; it's a holistic approach to fitness .

Impact on health The effects of this exercise, however, are far greater than physical fitness. Due to modern living, there is a rise in mental fatigue, stress, and anxiety. With all of the screen time, irregularities, and the constant stream of information, individuals can feel drained without much physical activity. “Movement and breathwork, in the form of surya namaskar, help to create balance,” highlighted Saurabh.

With mindful practice, it helps to become more aware of the body, enhances concentration, and helps to foster a sense of tranquility. People usually start doing surya namaskar with a specific objective, like weight management, flexibility, or so on. What they generally find surprising is how fast they begin to see improvements in their energy. Practicing a few rounds in the morning will wake up the body, encourage circulation, and get it ready for the day. That is one of the many reasons yoga people have found it to be a great start to the day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.