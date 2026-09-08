Ramp missing, escalator shut: accessibility crisis hits Pune railway station

Differently-abled passengers faced inconvenience at Pune railway station on Monday as the lack of a ramp connecting the main entrance to platform number 1, coupled with limited accessible routes to other platforms, continued to pose difficulties. The situation was further aggravated after the main escalator leading to the new foot overbridge (FOB) was temporarily shut for maintenance, leaving passengers with mobility challenges dependent on alternative routes to access the platforms. The problem was particularly challenging for the wheelchair-bound. (HT)

Passengers entering the station via the main entrance have no direct ramp facility to reach platform number 1, making it difficult for the wheelchair-bound and others with mobility issues to access the platform independently. To reach the other platforms, passengers have to often rely on FOBs where accessibility arrangements remain limited. The closure of the main escalator connecting the new FOB added to the inconvenience on Monday. With the escalator unavailable, passengers had to use alternative access points, resulting in longer and more difficult journeys inside the station. The problem was particularly challenging for the wheelchair-bound, senior citizens and passengers who have difficulty climbing stairs or walking long distances.

Passengers said that accessibility facilities at a major railway station such as Pune should be designed in a manner that allows differently-abled persons to move between the entrance and platforms without having to depend on assistance from others. “Getting from the main entrance to platform number 1 itself becomes difficult because there is no proper ramp. When the escalator is also closed, we have to look for another route which is inconvenient and tiring. The station needs a proper accessible route from the entrance to every platform,” said Geetika Choudhary, a passenger.

Work is also underway to develop a holding area near platform number 1, where benches have been put up for passengers waiting for trains. The area was earlier used as an entrance for passengers accessing platform number 1 but this entry route is now being closed as part of the ongoing changes. The closure has further altered passenger movement towards the platform, making the availability of convenient and accessible alternative routes particularly important for disabled and elderly passengers.

Another passenger, Gajanan Manjare, said that accessibility should not be affected whenever one facility is temporarily unavailable. “If an escalator is closed for maintenance, there should be a clearly marked alternative route that is easy for disabled and elderly passengers to use. At present, finding such routes can itself be difficult,” Manjare said.

Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson for the Pune railway division, said that the escalator was closed temporarily for maintenance work on Monday. “The escalator was temporarily closed today for maintenance work. Passengers can use the alternative FOB, which is connected through ramps to all the platforms,” he said.

Passengers, however, said that while the availability of an alternative FOB provides some relief, better signage and a seamless accessible route from the station’s main entrance are necessary to ensure that persons with disabilities can travel without depending on others. They also urged railway authorities to ensure that maintenance work on accessibility infrastructure is completed at the earliest and that alternative facilities remain clearly accessible during such periods.