Yoga expert shares relaxing 10-minute bedtime yoga routine for better sleep and stress relief

Sleep is becoming one of the biggest wellness concerns today. Every day, we come across people who feel exhausted throughout the day but still struggle to fall asleep at night. The body feels tired, but the mind refuses to slow down. Relaxing 10-minute bedtime yoga routine for better sleep and stress relief. (Unsplash)

One of the biggest reasons behind this is the way modern lifestyles constantly overstimulate the nervous system. Long screen hours, work stress, endless scrolling, irregular routines, and mental overload keep the brain active even when the body is ready to rest.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh Bothra, certified yoga expert and co-founder and CEO of Habuild, shared a bedtime yoga routine that will help you sleep better.

Also read | Always starting your day in a hurry? Try this morning routine with yoga that may help to feel more focused and energised

1. Child’s pose (Balasana) – 2 minutes Sitting back on the heels while stretching the arms forward helps release tension stored in the shoulders, neck, and back. Slow breathing in this posture naturally signals the nervous system to relax. This posture creates a sense of grounding and stillness something most people rarely experience during the day.