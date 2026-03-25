Longevity doctor shares 5 foundational habits to build long-term health: Sleep, muscle, nervous system regulation…
The long-term health trajectory of individuals is set by everyday habits. Dr Vass shares five of them to focus on.
The long-term health of an individual is determined by their daily habits. According to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, when it comes to longevity, consistency is the key.
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Taking to Instagram on March 25, Dr Vass shared, “Most people skip the boring fundamentals because they’re not flashy, even though they determine 80 to 90 percent of your long-term health trajectory.”
He went on to list five fundamental habits that will help amplify our biology instead of fighting against it.
1. Sleep
Dr Vass considers sleep to be the best longevity tool and the very first thing that an individual should work upon.
“Sleep isn't a side habit; it's your hormone stabiliser, recovery system, and brain detox tool,” he stated, listing the guidelines to improve the activity. As per Dr Vass, one should:
- Sleep for seven and a half to nine hours, consistently
- Follow the same bedtime and wake time
- In a cold, dark, quiet room
- No screens 60 minutes before bed
- Take magnesium or glycine (optional)
2. Build muscle
As one grows older, it becomes important to actively work to build muscles to avoid burnout. According to Dr Vass, “Muscle is the most underrated biomarker of ageing.” As long as one trains to build muscles consistently, it works even when they do not train like a professional.
Dr Vass' suggestions to build muscles include:
- Strength train three to four times every week
- Prioritise compound lifts and form
- Eat enough protein to recover
- Track lean mass, not just bodyweight
3. Calm the nervous system daily
“Longevity isn't just about doing more; it's about regulating better,” shared Dr Vass, adding that cortisol control leads to “better hormones, sleep, inflammation, and energy.” His suggestions to calm the nervous system include:
- Five to 10 minutes of breathwork or meditation
- Morning sun exposure
- Priorising walking over scrolling
- Limiting caffeine to the early hours
4. Eat right
Dr Vass insisted that one should eat with blood sugar in mind, and not just body composition. While fat loss is important for many, it is also important to be mindful of our metabolic health. A stable supply of blood glucose results in stable mood, energy, and brainpower. Healthy eating includes:
- Planning meals around protein and fibre
- Walking after meals for 10 to 15 minutes
- Minimising ultra-processed snacks
- Considering CGM (continuous glucose monitor) or tracking fasting insulin
5. Track the right labs early
When attempting to optimise lifestyle, it is important to align our attempts with measured data rather than guesswork. According to Dr Vass, it is important to get the following tests done every year:
- ApoB
- Fasting insulin
- hs-CRP
- Testosterone / Estradiol
- VO2 Max
- Homocysteine
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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