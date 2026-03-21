Longevity doctor reveals why women need to strength train to improve metabolism and maintain hormonal balance
Strength training helps balance hormone levels which effects the overall health of women in a way that cardio and eating healthy cannot, explains Dr Vass.
Strength training is an essential part of regular exercise in order to maintain overall health. Also known as resistance training or weight training, it is a group of physical activities that seeks to increase muscle strength, power, and endurance by making muscles work against a weight or force.
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The exercises can be performed with physical weights that are lifted in gyms, resistance bands, or even with bodyweight, such as in squats and push-ups. But did you know that the benefits of strength training are not just limited to muscles? In fact, it also helps improve metabolism and maintain hormonal balance.
Taking to Instagram on March 21, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, explained how strength training can help women with hormone balance.
“Strength training isn’t just about muscle,” he shared. It is one of the most powerful tools to regulate the following hormones:
- Estrogen
- Progesterone
- Insulin
- Cortisol
- Testosterone
Thus, when it comes to balancing hormone symptoms like PMS, mood swings, fatigue, and stubborn fat, simply working on cardio and eating kale isn't enough. The benefits of strength training include the following:
1. Improves estrogen and progesterone balance
According to Dr Vass, strength training helps clear excess estrogen from the system and naturally boosts progesterone levels. Maintaining a healthy balance of the two hormones results in:
- Less premenstrual syndrome (PMS)
- Fewer mood swings
- More stable menstrual cycles
2. Reduces insulin resistance
More muscles result in higher utilisation of glucose. This lowers blood sugar levels and reduces blood sugar spikes, thereby lessening the need for insulin.
Insulin balance supports:
- Steady energy
- Brain function
- Ovulation
- Appetite control
3. Lowers cortisol levels in the long-term
Performing strength training regularly builds the resilience of the nervous system, shared Dr Vass, adding, “It teaches your body to handle stress without staying inflamed.”
When an individual feels less burned out, it is a sign of improved hormone regulation.
4. Naturally supports testosterone
While testosterone is known to be the primary male sex hormone, according to Dr Vass, it has a role to play in women’s health as well. The effect of testosterone in women includes the following:
- Improved libido
- Increased confidence
- Leaner muscle
- Increased mental sharpness
“Strength training is a proven way to boost androgens without imbalances,” highlighted the physician.
5. Preserves hormonal health during perimenopause
When a woman reaches their 40s, their estrogen and progesterone levels start to decline. At this stage, regular strength straining helps:
- Support bone density
- Reduce belly fat
- Stabilise mood
- Prevent muscle loss (sarcopenia)
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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