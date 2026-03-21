Longevity doctor reveals why women need to strength train to improve metabolism and maintain hormonal balance

Strength training is an essential part of regular exercise in order to maintain overall health. Also known as resistance training or weight training, it is a group of physical activities that seeks to increase muscle strength, power, and endurance by making muscles work against a weight or force. Strength training helps maintain hormone balance as one ages, shares Dr Vass. (Unsplash)

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The exercises can be performed with physical weights that are lifted in gyms, resistance bands, or even with bodyweight, such as in squats and push-ups. But did you know that the benefits of strength training are not just limited to muscles? In fact, it also helps improve metabolism and maintain hormonal balance.

Taking to Instagram on March 21, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, explained how strength training can help women with hormone balance.