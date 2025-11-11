Apollo Hospital gynaecologist shares 5 morning drinks to help support hormone balance: Flaxseed-chia water and more

Morning is the most important time as it sets the tone for the day. What you eat or drink during this time, ideally, should not be taken lightly. Usually, a drink, one way or the other, dominates the morning routine. Whether it's to kickstart their energy or shake off the early-morning grogginess, morning routines are centred around a drink. But choosing the right beverage does more than wake up your body; some also help to regulate your hormonal balance. Morning sets the tone for the day, know you can get the right kickstart to your hormonal day from the morning itself. (Picture credit: Freepik)

If you want to add drinks to balance hormonal health, especially if you experience imbalances, then consider adding some expert-recommended drinks. HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Tripti Dubey - Sr. Consultant, Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Robotic Surgery, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, who recommended five natural drinks.

“Proper sleep, a healthy breakfast and hydration are important to start the day well. Starting your day correctly helps to set the endocrine system up for success,” Dr Dubey explained. “You can add some natural drinks that you can sip first thing in the morning to help support hormone health and give your body some key micronutrients that assist the liver in its detoxifying function.”

This means your endocrine system, which produces hormones, is responsible for mood, metabolism, and overall energy. The combination of good sleep, a healthy breakfast and the right morning drinks gives you a head start for a more focused and energised day.

But the morning drinks are not going to cure any hormonal issues on their own. This is a very important point that the gynaecologist cautioned about, urging one to tone down any kind of unfair expectation. She said, "The drinks will not ‘fix’ hormones on their own, but when consistently alongside a healthy diet, good sleep habits, and an active lifestyle with adequate exercise, it can help you feel better through the day.”



These are the five healthy drinks which Dr Dubey shared with us. She listed out the benefits along with how you can make them at home:

1. Flaxseed–chia water

Why it helps:

Flaxseed is rich in lignans, which are plant compounds that convert in the gut to weak phytoestrogens (enterolignans).

These can gently modulate oestrogen signalling and metabolism, which is helpful around PMS and perimenopause.

Expect steadier energy, easier bowel movements, and less hormonal bloating thanks to the fibre.

Recipe:

Stir 1 teaspoon freshly ground flaxseed and 1 teaspoon chia into a glass of warm water.

Let it sit 5 minutes, then sip.

2. Apple cider vinegar (ACV) in water

Why it helps:

A small amount of vinegar before or with a high-carb meal can improve insulin sensitivity and help in preventing post-meal glucose spikes.

This means fewer post-breakfast crashes and sugar cravings later in the morning.

For those who have reflux, start low and check how you feel, and protect your teeth by drinking through a straw and rinsing after.

Recipe:

Mix 1–2 teaspoons ACV in 200–250 ml water.

Add lemon or a pinch of cinnamon.

Sip with or just before breakfast.

3. Spearmint tea

Why it helps:

For women with PCOS, spearmint tea, which has antiandrogenic properties, is beneficial.

Clears skin and reduces facial hair.

If trying to conceive or if you have androgens, you must use it only moderately.

Recipe:

Steep 1–2 teaspoons dried spearmint (or a tea bag) in hot water for 5–10 minutes.

Aim for one to two cups daily.

4. Ashwagandha latte (or tea)

Why it helps:

Ashwagandha ( Withania somnifera) has been shown to lower stress, anxiety and cortisol levels.

has been shown to lower stress, anxiety and cortisol levels. This helps in keeping the mood steady and less anxiety.

If you’re on thyroid medication or pregnant, check with your doctor first.

Recipe:

Whisk ½ teaspoon ashwagandha powder into a mug of warm milk (dairy or plant-based).

Optional pinch of turmeric and black pepper.

5) Dandelion-root coffee/tea

Why it helps:

Dandelion root is a traditional bitter that is frequently used to prevent or treat different liver diseases because of its rich composition of phytochemicals.

It supports bile flow and strengthens liver defences. It may not cure the condition, but it helps in digestion.

Avoid if you have a bile duct obstruction or a known allergy.

Recipe:

Brew 1 teaspoon roasted dandelion-root granules (or a tea bag) in hot water for 5–7 minutes.

Drink black or with a splash of milk.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.