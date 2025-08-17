Want to ditch morning coffee and tea: Nutritionist shares 5 healthier drinks to start your day

Beginning the morning on the right note can set the tone for the rest of your day, both for the mind and body. Caffeinated drinks like coffee or tea are commonly the go-to choices for many, but they may not always be the healthiest options, potentially leading to energy crashes or affecting metabolism. By choosing smarter options, they also support your other goals such as belly fat loss, better digestion and reduced waistline. Herbal teas are a better alternative than regular tea. (Shutterstock)

Nutritionist Amaka, who frequently shares hacks for better health with her Instagram community, highlighted in her August 16 post some simple morning drinks that can improve digestion, reduce bloating, and give your metabolism a natural boost.

Here are all the teas she shared for morning, which predominantly include herbal teas as they are naturally non-caffeinated:

1. Peppermint tea:

Peppermint tea improves issues of gas.(Shutterstock)

Benefits: Calms the stomach and reduces gas. Boost your metabolism for faster weight loss.

Calms the stomach and reduces gas. Boost your metabolism for faster weight loss. To make: Take 1 cup of hot water and add either a peppermint tea bag or 6 fresh mint leaves, along with 1 teaspoon of freshly grated ginger.

Take 1 cup of hot water and add either a peppermint tea bag or 6 fresh mint leaves, along with 1 teaspoon of freshly grated ginger. Take it in the morning and after eating your meals, as it helps with digestion and reduces bloating.

2. Turmeric and black pepper tea:

Benefits: Helps calm the gut and reduces swelling in the belly. Adding them to your green detox will do wonders for your waistline.

Helps calm the gut and reduces swelling in the belly. Adding them to your green detox will do wonders for your waistline. To make: Mix 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder (or freshly grated turmeric) with a pinch of black pepper in 1 cup of hot water. Let it soak and cool for 3 minutes, then drink it semi-hot.

3. Pineapple and ginger tea:

Pineapple and ginger tea is good for belly fat.(Shutterstock)

Benefits: Struggling with losing stubborn belly fat, try this tea upon and watch your stomach flatten

Struggling with losing stubborn belly fat, try this tea upon and watch your stomach flatten To make: Take the peels from 1 medium-sized pineapple (washed well), 2 tablespoons of freshly grated ginger, 1 small lime (optional, cut in half), and 1 tablespoon of cloves. Add them to 4 cups of water (250 ml each), boil for 10 minutes, then allow to cool slightly and drink warm.

4. Green tea with lemon slices

Benefits: This combo boosts fat burning, reduces water retention, and helps slim your waistline.

To make: Add 1 green tea bag and 3 slices of fresh lemon to 1 cup of hot water. Let it soak, then drink while still warm.

5. Lemon, chia seeds, ginger and apple cider vinegar (ACV) tea:

Benefits: Best combo for flat belly tea, super active drinking first in the morning, it completely gets rid of bloating and boosts your metabolism.

Best combo for flat belly tea, super active drinking first in the morning, it completely gets rid of bloating and boosts your metabolism. To make: Mix 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar (with the mother), 1 tablespoon of freshly grated ginger, 1 medium-sized ginger slice, and 1 tablespoon of chia seeds in 1 cup of boiling hot water. Allow to soak for 4 minutes until warm, then add the apple cider vinegar and chia seeds, stir well, and drink immediately.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.