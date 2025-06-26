Coffee as the new anti-ageing drink? Study offers a reality check with a hidden catch

Coffee is more than just your regular pick-me-up beverage. Opinions about it lie on a spectrum, with some giving it a bad rep, while others regard it as a saviour (mostly for all-nighters). But coffee is one of those drinks where the benefits lie in context, much like anything else in life, really. A recent study published in the journal Microbial Cell on June 24, 2025, finds a middle ground, showcasing again how important context is for the benefits of something to take effect. This new study puts the popular beverage under a new light and how it may help with ageing, but there's a catch. Doctor advises against drinking coffee first thing in the morning, as it may heighten stress and disrupt metabolism.(Pixabay)

How coffee helps in ageing and cell longevity

Coffee is one of the drinks believed to have anti-ageing properties, but there's a catch.(Shutterstock)

The research study was conducted by researchers at Queen Mary University of London. They wanted to understand whether caffeine can help cells live longer and if it can aid in repairing DNA damage. The goal of the study was to assess the role of coffee beyond just giving us an energy boost.

The research team experimented on fission yeast. These are single-celled organisms but share basic similarities with human cells. The yeast cells were exposed to different kinds of stress, such as a lack of nutrients. Then, the researchers introduced caffeine to the yeast cells.

The findings showed that caffeine did indeed extend the lifespan of yeast cells, even under normal conditions. The study further explained the biological reasoning behind this. Caffeine works by interacting with certain cellular pathways called AMPK, which are beneficial because they help cells respond to stress. But for caffeine to work, two proteins, Ssp1 and Ssp2, need to be present, as without them, caffeine's benefit does not show.

What's the downside, then?

Caffeine, the same thing that helps with a cell’s ageing, can instead cause more damage under one condition. If the cell already has damaged DNA, caffeine can make things worse. It interferes with the cell’s natural repair process, stopping it from fixing itself properly. So, what does this mean? Caffeine, even if it may have anti-ageing benefits, the healthy effects depend completely on the internal condition of the cell.

This serves as a reminder of why one shouldn’t blindly follow the anti-ageing drinks or foods without really understanding their body type. As what may work in one context may actually backfire, worsening the very issue it’s meant to help. Just like how coffee's effect gets nullified by DNA damage, understanding the body's internal context is important to knowing whether something will help or harm. What may work for one may not work for someone else.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.