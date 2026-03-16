Snoring often? Doctor shares 6 early signs of weight related sleep apnea: From morning headaches to poor concentration
If sleep apnea is left untreated, one becomes vulnerable to many lifestyle ailments like diabetes and hypertension.
Do you snore often? Sometimes it is shrugged off as a bad habit or mere annoyance, but it can actually indicate underlying health issues. Persistent snoring may be a sign of a condition that, if left untreated, could worsen and snowball into more serious problems. We asked Dr Nikhil Yadav, HOD- minimal access and robotic surgery at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, about snoring and its health implications.
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He shared a condition that increases the risk of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases if left unaddressed: “Persistent snoring and unrefreshing sleep are common early indicators of obesity-related obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)”
What is weight-related sleep apnea?
“Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a condition that involves the cessation and resumption of breathing at intervals caused by the collapse of the air passage during sleep," he shared. "In individuals who are obese, fat deposits around the neck and upper respiratory tract restrict the air passage.” And then he further added that with each pause, oxygen levels briefly reduce, which fragments sleep, and leads to fatigue, morning headaches and difficulty concentrating during the day.
Early signs of sleep apnea
The doctor asserted that the signs of sleep apnea caused by weight gain are often not recognised, as weight-related sleep apnea can take time before the symptoms become prominent. Here are the signs he shared:
- Loud, frequent snoring
- Choking or gasping during sleep
- Poor sleep quality despite long hours in bed
- Morning headaches
- Fatigue and sleeping more than usual
- Poor concentration or mood changes
Why does obesity increase the risk of sleep apnea?
Excess weight comes with the added risk of sleep apnea, and as the doctor warned, even a slight increase in weight can double the risk of developing sleep apnea.
“The extra body weight has a compressing effect on the throat area, more so when a person is lying on his/her back. Obesity also reduces lung volume and alters breathing control, making airway collapse during sleep more likely,” he added.
If left untreated, weight-related sleep apnea can worsen metabolic and cardiovascular health. Poor sleep disrupts insulin function, hormone balance, and appetite control, making weight loss much harder. The doctor also warned that sleep apnea increases the risk of hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Moreover, daytime drowsiness can spike, raising the likelihood of accidents.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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