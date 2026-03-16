Snoring often? Doctor shares 6 early signs of weight related sleep apnea: From morning headaches to poor concentration

The doctor asserted that the signs of sleep apnea caused by weight gain are often not recognised, as weight-related sleep apnea can take time before the symptoms become prominent. Here are the signs he shared:

“Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a condition that involves the cessation and resumption of breathing at intervals caused by the collapse of the air passage during sleep," he shared. "In individuals who are obese, fat deposits around the neck and upper respiratory tract restrict the air passage.” And then he further added that with each pause, oxygen levels briefly reduce, which fragments sleep, and leads to fatigue, morning headaches and difficulty concentrating during the day.

He shared a condition that increases the risk of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases if left unaddressed: “Persistent snoring and unrefreshing sleep are common early indicators of obesity-related obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)”

Do you snore often? Sometimes it is shrugged off as a bad habit or mere annoyance, but it can actually indicate underlying health issues. Persistent snoring may be a sign of a condition that, if left untreated, could worsen and snowball into more serious problems. We asked Dr Nikhil Yadav, HOD- minimal access and robotic surgery at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, about snoring and its health implications. ALSO READ: Acne to poor sleep: 7 signs your gut health is compromised and what to eat to improve it

Excess weight comes with the added risk of sleep apnea, and as the doctor warned, even a slight increase in weight can double the risk of developing sleep apnea.



“The extra body weight has a compressing effect on the throat area, more so when a person is lying on his/her back. Obesity also reduces lung volume and alters breathing control, making airway collapse during sleep more likely,” he added.

If left untreated, weight-related sleep apnea can worsen metabolic and cardiovascular health. Poor sleep disrupts insulin function, hormone balance, and appetite control, making weight loss much harder. The doctor also warned that sleep apnea increases the risk of hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Moreover, daytime drowsiness can spike, raising the likelihood of accidents.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.