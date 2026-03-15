Nutritionist shares 4 common health concerns women should never brush aside as normal: ‘Painful periods could indicate…’

Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist with a Master’s degree in Global Public Health Nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator, is drawing attention to four common health concerns many women experience but often dismiss as normal. In an Instagram video shared on February 17, she explains why these symptoms should not be brushed aside, noting that they can sometimes signal underlying health issues that deserve closer attention.

However, overlooking these warning signs can sometimes do more harm than good, as they may point to deeper health concerns that require timely attention. Recognising and addressing these symptoms early can play an important role in preventing more serious complications later.

Many women grow up being told that certain health issues – from painful periods to constant fatigue – are simply a “normal” part of being a woman. As a result, symptoms that appear regularly in everyday life are often brushed aside, normalised, or quietly endured without further investigation.

1. Painful periods As common as it may be, Deepsikha emphasises that painful periods should never be considered normal. According to her, persistent or severe menstrual pain can be a warning sign of underlying health concerns, such as endometriosis or hormonal imbalances, and should not be ignored.

She highlights, “The first is going to be having painful periods. It is so common but not normal, and that could actually indicate having endometriosis or other serious hormonal issues.”

2. Constant fatigue The nutritionist explains that feeling constantly exhausted, especially when persistent fatigue is accompanied by brain fog, should not be dismissed as normal. According to her, these symptoms can be a strong indicator of underlying issues such as iron deficiency or anaemia, signalling that the body may be lacking essential nutrients needed for optimal functioning.

She stresses, “The second is going to be feeling tired, fatigued, and having brain fog constantly. That could actually indicate having an iron deficiency or being anaemic.”

3. Irregular periods Having an irregular menstrual cycle or skipping periods altogether is also not considered normal, according to Deepsikha. Such changes can signal underlying issues like hormonal imbalances, elevated insulin resistance, or chronic inflammation, all of which may disrupt the body’s natural reproductive rhythm.

She explains, “Third is going to be having irregular period cycles or skipping your period. That could also be an indication of hormonal imbalance, high insulin resistance, and more inflammation.”

4. Chronic hair fall If you notice increasing amounts of hair collecting in the shower drain each day or feel that your hair is becoming noticeably thinner, it is not something to dismiss as normal. The nutritionist highlights that excessive hair fall can often signal underlying concerns, such as elevated androgen levels in the body, including testosterone, or even a thyroid-related issue.

Deepsikha explains, “Fourth is chronic hair fall or constant hair thinning. This could also be about having high testosterone levels or a thyroid issue.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.