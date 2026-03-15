Nutritionist shares 4 common health concerns women should never brush aside as normal: ‘Painful periods could indicate…’
Some common women's health issues, like painful periods or chronic hairfall, are often dismissed as normal, but they're not. A nutritionist explains why.
Many women grow up being told that certain health issues – from painful periods to constant fatigue – are simply a “normal” part of being a woman. As a result, symptoms that appear regularly in everyday life are often brushed aside, normalised, or quietly endured without further investigation.
However, overlooking these warning signs can sometimes do more harm than good, as they may point to deeper health concerns that require timely attention. Recognising and addressing these symptoms early can play an important role in preventing more serious complications later.
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Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist with a Master’s degree in Global Public Health Nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator, is drawing attention to four common health concerns many women experience but often dismiss as normal. In an Instagram video shared on February 17, she explains why these symptoms should not be brushed aside, noting that they can sometimes signal underlying health issues that deserve closer attention.
1. Painful periods
As common as it may be, Deepsikha emphasises that painful periods should never be considered normal. According to her, persistent or severe menstrual pain can be a warning sign of underlying health concerns, such as endometriosis or hormonal imbalances, and should not be ignored.
She highlights, “The first is going to be having painful periods. It is so common but not normal, and that could actually indicate having endometriosis or other serious hormonal issues.”
2. Constant fatigue
The nutritionist explains that feeling constantly exhausted, especially when persistent fatigue is accompanied by brain fog, should not be dismissed as normal. According to her, these symptoms can be a strong indicator of underlying issues such as iron deficiency or anaemia, signalling that the body may be lacking essential nutrients needed for optimal functioning.
She stresses, “The second is going to be feeling tired, fatigued, and having brain fog constantly. That could actually indicate having an iron deficiency or being anaemic.”
3. Irregular periods
Having an irregular menstrual cycle or skipping periods altogether is also not considered normal, according to Deepsikha. Such changes can signal underlying issues like hormonal imbalances, elevated insulin resistance, or chronic inflammation, all of which may disrupt the body’s natural reproductive rhythm.
She explains, “Third is going to be having irregular period cycles or skipping your period. That could also be an indication of hormonal imbalance, high insulin resistance, and more inflammation.”
4. Chronic hair fall
If you notice increasing amounts of hair collecting in the shower drain each day or feel that your hair is becoming noticeably thinner, it is not something to dismiss as normal. The nutritionist highlights that excessive hair fall can often signal underlying concerns, such as elevated androgen levels in the body, including testosterone, or even a thyroid-related issue.
Deepsikha explains, “Fourth is chronic hair fall or constant hair thinning. This could also be about having high testosterone levels or a thyroid issue.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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