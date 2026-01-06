Can creatine support in regulating menstrual cycle? A gynaecologist explains its role in women’s fertility

For decades, creatine has been labelled as a “gym supplement”, primarily associated with muscle gains and bodybuilding. But in 2026, the conversation is shifting. However, growing interest in the metabolic health of women has led to questions about whether creatine plays a good supportive role beyond fitness, particularly in menstrual regularity and fertility as well. This raises a question: can a supplement traditionally linked to fitness actually impact the ovaries and menstrual cycle? Creatine and women’s cycle: What a gynaecologist wants you to know (Adobe Stock )

Dr Pankhuri Gautam, Senior Consultant at Cocoon Hospital, shares her clinical insights with Health Shots about how creatine may support menstrual cycle regularity, fertility, and overall cellular health, offering a science-backed perspective for women curious about this supplement.

Understanding the role of creatine in healthy menstrual cycles

The ovaries are among the most energy-demanding organs in the female body. Ovulation, hormone signalling, and preparation of the uterine lining all rely heavily on a steady supply of cellular energy, mainly in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). When energy availability drops, these processes can slow down, as reported by the Journal of Ovarian Research. This is explained through the idea of cellular fatigue, where mitochondria become less efficient at producing ATP. This sluggish energy production may contribute to delayed ovulation or irregular cycles, especially in women under high physical stress, restrictive eating patterns, insulin resistance, or chronic fatigue.

Dr Pankhuri Gautam explains that creatine’s role extends beyond the muscles. Every cell in the reproductive tract, from the oocyte to the uterine lining, runs on ATP. If cellular energy is limited, the body may temporarily shift focus away from reproductive functions, affecting cycle regularity.

The link between energy balance and menstrual cycles

“Menstrual cycle regularity is closely linked to how the body senses and manages energy,” says Dr Pankhuri. When energy availability is low, the body may temporarily shift focus away from reproductive functions. A regular menstrual cycle depends on a finely tuned interaction between the brain, ovaries, and endocrine system. Conditions such as hypothalamic dysfunction, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and stress-related cycle irregularities are often linked with impaired energy metabolism and disrupted insulin signalling.

Creatine supports cellular energy efficiency by aiding ATP recycling. While it does not directly regulate hormone production, it may help maintain the metabolic environment necessary for normal ovarian function and regular menstrual cycles.

PCOS, insulin resistance, and creatine

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common causes of irregular menstrual cycles and fertility challenges. It is frequently linked to insulin resistance and broader metabolic dysfunction, both of which can disrupt ovarian signalling and ovulation patterns. A 2025 study by the Nutrients journal, suggest that creatine supplementation, particularly when combined with resistance training, may enhance glucose uptake in muscle cells and promote improved insulin sensitivity. Improved insulin regulation can, in turn, have a positive effect on ovarian function and ovulatory regularity in women with PCOS.

That said, Dr Pankhuri says creatine is not a treatment for PCOS. It should be viewed as a supportive addition alongside lifestyle changes, balanced nutrition, exercise, and medical guidance, rather than a standalone solution.

Can creatine support fertility? Gynaecologist explains

Fertility is linked to cellular energy, especially at the level of the ovary, says the expert. Processes such as egg maturation, ovulation, and early embryo development are highly energy-dependent and rely heavily on healthy mitochondrial function. Ovarian cells require a constant supply of energy to support these stages. By helping maintain ATP availability, creatine may contribute to overall cellular resilience and metabolic support within reproductive tissues.

However, Dr Gautam cautions that current evidence is limited. “At present, no clinical data show that creatine directly improves fertility outcomes or corrects menstrual irregularities. It should be viewed only as a supportive factor, not a treatment.”

FAQ’s: Creatine for menstrual cycle and fertility

Can creatine directly regulate menstrual cycles?

No, it does not regulate hormones directly, but it may support cellular energy balance.

Is creatine safe for women to use?

For most healthy women, standard doses are considered safe when used appropriately.

Can women with PCOS take creatine?

It may offer metabolic support, but medical guidance is advised.

How long before any benefits may appear?

Any potential effects depend on consistency, lifestyle, and overall health.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)