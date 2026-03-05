Nutritionist shares 1 superfood that can reverse thyroid disorders and diabetes, support weight loss and lower hair fall
If you have thyroid issues or diabetes, this one's for you! Khushi recommends a superfood that can reverse these conditions, in addition to other benefits.
Thyroid disorders and diabetes are among the most common metabolic and hormonal health issues affecting people in India today. While medication and medical supervision remain essential for managing these conditions, nutrition can also play a significant supporting role. Incorporating targeted foods with beneficial compounds into your daily diet may help support metabolism, hormone balance, and overall health.
Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has shared a powerful superfood that may help support thyroid health, manage diabetes, aid weight loss, and reduce hair fall. In an Instagram video shared on March 3, the nutritionist highlights, “Is your morning routine actually healing you? Make sure you start consuming half a teaspoon of black nigella seed or kalonji powder every day on an empty stomach in warm water. From reversing thyroid naturally to stopping hair fall and crushing weight loss goals, the thymoquinone in these seeds is pure magic for your metabolism and immunity. Don’t sleep on this simple habit!”
Check out the health benefits of kalonji seeds below!
Reverses thyroid
According to Khushi, kalonji seeds contain a powerful bioactive compound called thymoquinone, which is known for its strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This compound may help support the healthy functioning of the thyroid glands and contribute to overall thyroid health. She explains, “These tiny seeds are rich in thymoquinone, a compound that naturally boosts and regulates the functioning of the thyroid glands.”
Reduces hair fall
The nutritionist highlights that kalonji seeds can also play an important role in supporting scalp health. By helping reduce inflammation and nourishing the hair roots from within, they may contribute to a healthier scalp environment and stronger hair growth. She emphasises, “These seeds improve scalp health, reduce inflammation, and nourish your roots from within.”
Improves immunity
Black nigella seeds are also popularly known as the “seed of life”, and Khushi explains that this reputation comes from their ability to support and strengthen the immune system. She highlights, “These seeds are called the ‘seed of life’ for a reason.”
Reverses diabetes and supports weight loss
These tiny seeds are also known to support weight loss and help manage diabetes, as they may help reduce appetite and improve fat metabolism. Khushi explains, “The active component, thymoquinone, reduces appetite and improves fat metabolism.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
