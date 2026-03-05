Nutritionist shares 1 superfood that can reverse thyroid disorders and diabetes, support weight loss and lower hair fall

Thyroid disorders and diabetes are among the most common metabolic and hormonal health issues affecting people in India today. While medication and medical supervision remain essential for managing these conditions, nutrition can also play a significant supporting role. Incorporating targeted foods with beneficial compounds into your daily diet may help support metabolism, hormone balance, and overall health. Try out Khushi's recommendations for better immunity and hair health. (Pinterest)

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has shared a powerful superfood that may help support thyroid health, manage diabetes, aid weight loss, and reduce hair fall. In an Instagram video shared on March 3, the nutritionist highlights, “Is your morning routine actually healing you? Make sure you start consuming half a teaspoon of black nigella seed or kalonji powder every day on an empty stomach in warm water. From reversing thyroid naturally to stopping hair fall and crushing weight loss goals, the thymoquinone in these seeds is pure magic for your metabolism and immunity. Don’t sleep on this simple habit!”