Endocrinologist shares 6 ways thyroid disorders affect women: From hairfall to missed periods

“Reproductive health is also affected, resulting in irregular periods and infertility,” the endocrinologist reminded. Thyroid imbalance interferes with the menstrual cycle and throws reproductive hormones like estrogen off balance, too.

Dr Chandalia zoomed in on hypothyroidism in particular, which affects a woman's body first by resulting in unexpected fatigue and cold intolerance. The situation can worsen as he cautioned, “If untreated, body temperature can drop, and the patient requires hospitalisation for coma, called a ‘myxedema coma’.” It highlights how dangerous it can be to leave the underactive thyroid untreated, snowballing all the way to something as serious as coma.

There are two major types of imbalances: hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid), where the former produces insufficient hormone and the latter produces excess. Both are harmful to health and adversely affect different physiological systems. Let's take a quick look at some of the body changes seen under hypothyroidism:

Thyroid-related disorders can be traced back to metabolic issues. Imbalance in thyroid hormone production (both under- and overactive) results in prominent physical changes in the body. Understanding these changes is critical as they prompt one to visit the doctor and get it checked for diagnosis. Sudden weight gain and energy level dips are some of the striking early signs, but there are several more which many may miss. Particularly for women, the changes are different. ALSO READ: Endocrinologist shares 5 habits that can disrupt thyroid health: 'Supplements can be harmful when taken without...' HT Lifestyle, connected to Dr Shaival Chandalia, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, sheds light on what the first changes seen are, so that you can identify them better.

Dr Chandalia mentioned dry skin and hair fall are common. Along with this, changes in the face are also noticed.

The fourth problem associated with thyroid is gut-related issues. Most of the time, common ailments like constipation and improper bowel movements are thought to be due solely to gut imbalance and other ailments like IBS. But turns out, because of thyroid imbalance, the doctor noted, the digestive system slows down.

One of the first, easily identifiable signs for women is a slow pulse rate, along with high blood pressure. Another serious repercussion from thyroid imbalance is, according to the doctor, insufficient thyroid hormone release can be identified as the cause of reversible hypertension. It is a noteworthy revelation, showcasing the connection between endocrine and cardiovascular health. He noted, “If treated with thyroid hormone, high blood pressure reverses.”

“Edema or swelling of feet and puffiness of face also occur,” the doctor elaborated. “Myxedema refers to a non-pitting edema or swelling in the face and feet due to accumulation of a protein/ mucopolysccaride in the connective tissue below the skin and in other tissues.”

6. Mental health Hypothyroidism does not spare mental health either, because Depression and mood swings can be seen. The doctor urged, “Any patient with a psychiatric disorder should be investigated to rule out hypothyroidism before being labelled with the psychiatric illness.” Some other signs which one should not ignore are: Memory loss, drowsiness and confusion

But if you are looking for the first clue to a thyroid disorder, the endocrinologist named hoarseness of voice, as it is seen in several cases.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.