Fitness coach shares cheat sheet of 50 foods that you can overeat without worrying about weight gain

Losing weight is known to be an uphill task, but staying on the hill after making it to the top is difficult as well. Staying fit is a comprehensive process which incorporates, among other things, taking care of what we eat. With only 110 calories per 100g, chicken breast is one of the healthiest sources of protein available in terms of maintaining body weight. (Pexel)

To avoid putting on unwanted body weight, it becomes necessary to count calorie intake. As such, sacrifices often need to be made when it comes to the choice of food or their portions. However, taking to Instagram on January 24, callisthenics coach and fitness influencer Hoang Nguyen shared a cheat sheet of 50 foods that one can eat to their heart’s content without worrying about putting on weight.

According to Nguyen, the foods on the list allow individuals to add more volume to their meals, which keeps them full for longer. The calorie content of each item per 100 grams is presented in the following list, which is divided into proteins, carbohydrates, vegetables, and fruits.