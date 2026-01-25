Fitness coach shares cheat sheet of 50 foods that you can overeat without worrying about weight gain
Hoang Nguyen divides his calorie cheat sheet into proteins, carbohydrates, vegetables and fruits, as well as shares a template to help plan the meals.
Losing weight is known to be an uphill task, but staying on the hill after making it to the top is difficult as well. Staying fit is a comprehensive process which incorporates, among other things, taking care of what we eat.
To avoid putting on unwanted body weight, it becomes necessary to count calorie intake. As such, sacrifices often need to be made when it comes to the choice of food or their portions. However, taking to Instagram on January 24, callisthenics coach and fitness influencer Hoang Nguyen shared a cheat sheet of 50 foods that one can eat to their heart’s content without worrying about putting on weight.
According to Nguyen, the foods on the list allow individuals to add more volume to their meals, which keeps them full for longer. The calorie content of each item per 100 grams is presented in the following list, which is divided into proteins, carbohydrates, vegetables, and fruits.
Proteins
1. Chicken breast – 110 kcal
2. Egg beaters / liquid egg whites – 50 kcal
3. Low-fat ricotta – 98 kcal
4. Canned tuna (in water) – 116 kcal
5. Lean beef (96 percent) – 137 kcal
6. Extra-lean ground turkey (99 percent) – 120 kcal
7. Skyr (fat-free Icelandic yoghurt) – 55 kcal
8. Firm tofu – 76 kcal
9. Lean pork tenderloin – 120 kcal
10. Scallops – 88 kcal
11. White fish (cod, tilapia, or haddock) – 80 kcal
12. Shrimp – 85 kcal
Carbohydrates
13. Jasmine rice (cooked) – 130 kcal
14. Boiled potatoes – 87 kcal
15. Oats (dry) – 68 kcal
16. Rice cakes (plain) – 35 kcal
17. Corn (boiled) – 96 kcal
18. Sweet potato – 86 kcal
19. Pumpkin – 26 kcal
20. Cauliflower rice – 25 kcal
21. Zucchini noodles – 17 kcal
22. Seaweed/nori sheets – 35 kcal
Vegetables
23. Cucumber – 15 kcal
24. Cherry tomatoes – 18 kcal
25. Onions – 40 kcal
26. Zucchini – 17 kcal
27. Cauliflower – 25 kcal
28. Broccoli – 34 kcal
29. Bok choy – 13 kcal
30. Mushrooms – 22 kcal
31. Eggplant – 25 kcal
32. Celery – 14 kcal
33. Spinach – 23 kcal
34. Bell peppers – 31 kcal
Fruits
35. Banana – 89 kcal
36. Cantaloupe – 34 kcal
37. Papaya – 43 kcal
38. Pears – 57 kcal
39. Grapes – 69 kcal
40. Mango – 60 kcal
41. Strawberries – 32 kcal
42. Blueberries – 57 kcal
43. Watermelon – 30 kcal
44. Kiwi – 41 kcal
45. Honeydew melon – 36 kcal
46. Grapefruit – 42 kcal
47. Peaches – 39 kcal
48. Apricots – 48 kcal
49. Oranges – 47 kcal
50. Raspberries – 52 kcal
Nguyen also shared a template to balance out the four groups in a meal, as follows:
- 200g protein
- 200g vegetables
- 100g carbohydrates
- 150g of fruits
“You don’t need perfect eating,” he observed. “You need repeatable meals that don’t make you miserable.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
