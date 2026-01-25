Edit Profile
    Fitness coach shares cheat sheet of 50 foods that you can overeat without worrying about weight gain

    Hoang Nguyen divides his calorie cheat sheet into proteins, carbohydrates, vegetables and fruits, as well as shares a template to help plan the meals. 

    Published on: Jan 25, 2026 10:34 AM IST
    By Debapriya Bhattacharya
    Losing weight is known to be an uphill task, but staying on the hill after making it to the top is difficult as well. Staying fit is a comprehensive process which incorporates, among other things, taking care of what we eat.

    With only 110 calories per 100g, chicken breast is one of the healthiest sources of protein available in terms of maintaining body weight. (Pexel)
    To avoid putting on unwanted body weight, it becomes necessary to count calorie intake. As such, sacrifices often need to be made when it comes to the choice of food or their portions. However, taking to Instagram on January 24, callisthenics coach and fitness influencer Hoang Nguyen shared a cheat sheet of 50 foods that one can eat to their heart’s content without worrying about putting on weight.

    According to Nguyen, the foods on the list allow individuals to add more volume to their meals, which keeps them full for longer. The calorie content of each item per 100 grams is presented in the following list, which is divided into proteins, carbohydrates, vegetables, and fruits.

    Proteins

    1. Chicken breast – 110 kcal

    2. Egg beaters / liquid egg whites – 50 kcal

    3. Low-fat ricotta – 98 kcal

    4. Canned tuna (in water) – 116 kcal

    5. Lean beef (96 percent) – 137 kcal

    6. Extra-lean ground turkey (99 percent) – 120 kcal

    7. Skyr (fat-free Icelandic yoghurt) – 55 kcal

    8. Firm tofu – 76 kcal

    9. Lean pork tenderloin – 120 kcal

    10. Scallops – 88 kcal

    11. White fish (cod, tilapia, or haddock) – 80 kcal

    12. Shrimp – 85 kcal

    Carbohydrates

    13. Jasmine rice (cooked) – 130 kcal

    14. Boiled potatoes – 87 kcal

    15. Oats (dry) – 68 kcal

    16. Rice cakes (plain) – 35 kcal

    17. Corn (boiled) – 96 kcal

    18. Sweet potato – 86 kcal

    19. Pumpkin – 26 kcal

    20. Cauliflower rice – 25 kcal

    21. Zucchini noodles – 17 kcal

    22. Seaweed/nori sheets – 35 kcal

    Vegetables

    23. Cucumber – 15 kcal

    24. Cherry tomatoes – 18 kcal

    25. Onions – 40 kcal

    26. Zucchini – 17 kcal

    27. Cauliflower – 25 kcal

    28. Broccoli – 34 kcal

    29. Bok choy – 13 kcal

    30. Mushrooms – 22 kcal

    31. Eggplant – 25 kcal

    32. Celery – 14 kcal

    33. Spinach – 23 kcal

    34. Bell peppers – 31 kcal

    Fruits

    35. Banana – 89 kcal

    36. Cantaloupe – 34 kcal

    37. Papaya – 43 kcal

    38. Pears – 57 kcal

    39. Grapes – 69 kcal

    40. Mango – 60 kcal

    41. Strawberries – 32 kcal

    42. Blueberries – 57 kcal

    43. Watermelon – 30 kcal

    44. Kiwi – 41 kcal

    45. Honeydew melon – 36 kcal

    46. Grapefruit – 42 kcal

    47. Peaches – 39 kcal

    48. Apricots – 48 kcal

    49. Oranges – 47 kcal

    50. Raspberries – 52 kcal

    Nguyen also shared a template to balance out the four groups in a meal, as follows:

    • 200g protein
    • 200g vegetables
    • 100g carbohydrates
    • 150g of fruits

    “You don’t need perfect eating,” he observed. “You need repeatable meals that don’t make you miserable.”

    Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

    This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

