Florida neuroscientist shares 3 supplements that are ‘amazing’ for the brain: Boosts health, improves memory…

Taking to Instagram on January 23, Robert WB Love, a Florida-based neuroscientist working on reversing Alzheimer’s, shared three supplements that show promising signs of boosting brain health, improving memory, and reducing the risk of developing dementia later in life.

The brain is arguably the most important organ in our body, and taking proper care of it is essentially what life revolves around. While a healthy diet goes a long way, sometimes taking supplements helps to enhance the positive effects.

1. Vitamin D “Research shows that a deficiency in vitamin D increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” shared Robert. It is also very important for the immune system and maintaining bone health.

For women over 50 in particular, taking a vitamin D supplement along with a magnesium supplement helps build strong bones. The process is aided by going through resistance or weight training.

2. Bacopa Monnieri Robert considers bacopa monnieri, or bacopa in short, as a less popular but extremely beneficial supplement. Among Alzheimer’s patients, the effects of the substance include:

Improved memory

Improved sleep

Improved quality of life

Reduced symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease Among children, bacopa is known to help with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) by reducing the symptoms and improving their behaviour at school.

“I have taken bacopa, and I’ve found that it improves my memory, focus, and attention,” shared Robert, explaining, “Bacopa works by increasing a neurotransmitter in the brain called acetylcholine.”

3. NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) Nicotinamide mononucleotide is a supplement that is becoming increasingly popular, as per Robert, who explains it as “a precursor to an important energy source” for both the body and the brain called NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide).

“New research shows that a reduction of NAD in the brain is linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” shared Robert, adding that substances like NMN that increase NAD in the brain can help improve brain function and memory, and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.