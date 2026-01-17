Not able to sleep? 5 habits that help calm your mind before bedtime

Are you not able to sleep? Not everyone has the ability to smoothly glide into sleep. While some drift off the moment their head hits the pillow, others lie wide awake, staring at the ceiling as worries slip into overdrive and racing thoughts refuse to settle. If this sounds like you, it may be time to create habits that help your mind slow down and signal your body that it is time to rest. If you are struggling with sleep, create a conducive bedtime routine. (Photo: Adobe Stock )

To understand how you can sleep easily and quiet down your mind before bedtime, HT Lifestyle reached out to Aanandita Vaghani, mental health counsellor and founder at Unfix Your Feelings, who revealed a few key practices that assist.

1. Move your body, but not to exhaust it Aanandita recommended being active as it is one of the simplest ways to reset your body’s internal clock. She explained, “Regular movement helps burn off stress hormones like cortisol and increases melatonin production - the hormone that tells your body it’s nighttime.”

But she reminded a very critical element here: timing. It means that doing high-intensity workouts right before bed can spike adrenaline and keep your body alert. Instead, she suggested working on it in the morning or early evenings.

2. Keep your bed for rest, not rumination The sleep environment also plays a major role in how quickly you fall asleep. As per the counsellor, the brain learns by association.What does this mean? She explained, “ If your bed becomes the place you scroll, work, or replay conversations, your nervous system links that environment with wakefulness. Over time, simply lying down can trigger alertness.”



Instead, she urged to use your bed only as a rest zone -used for sleep and intimacy. And if sleep does not come within about 20 minutes, instead of tossing and turning, the counsellor noted, consider stepping out of bed and engaging in a quiet, low-light activity such as reading or gentle stretching, which helps.

3. Create a wind-down ritual Aanandita pointed out that when it comes to sleep, the brain does not have an on-and off switch. It needs a transition period between the day and rest to signal that it is time to slow down. Elaborating on the importance of wind-down ritual, she said, "Begin by dimming the lights, lowering noise, and stepping away from screens at least 30 minutes before bed.”



She also added, "Try journaling, breathing, or gentle stretches. The consistency of a nightly ritual teaches your body that peace is coming, even before you feel it.”