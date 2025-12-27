Fitness coach shares calorie intake of popular protein sources, explains what to choose for fat loss

When it comes to fat loss, the math seems simple: eat more protein to stay full and preserve muscle. However, fitness and nutrition coach Kush Malhotra is warning people that focusing solely on protein grams without looking at the 'calorie baggage' could be stalling their progress. Also read | Fortis gastroenterologist says don't stop eating roti, explains how to choose the best one for high protein and fibre For slimming down, Kush Malhotra advised lean protein options.(Los Muertos Crew)

The 20-gram comparison

In an Instagram video posted on December 26, Kush broke down the startling caloric differences between popular protein sources, revealing that some 'healthy' options might be contributing more to your waistline than your muscles. To illustrate his point, Kush compared how many calories one must consume to hit a baseline of 20 grams of protein from various sources. The results show a massive disparity.

He said in Hindi: “20 grams of protein from whey protein contains 110 calories. In contrast, getting 20 grams of protein from nuts provides 650 calories. Other comparisons for 20 grams of protein include eggs (210 calories), protein oats (480 calories), chickpeas (370 calories), and full cream milk (390 calories).”

The 10-in-100 rule for fat loss

For those specifically aiming for a leaner physique, Kush introduced a simple benchmark: the 10-in-100 rule. He suggested that individuals prioritising lean protein should look for foods that offer at least 10 grams of protein for every 100 calories consumed. While whey protein easily clears this bar, other sources like nuts or full-fat dairy carry significant 'additional fats and nutrients' that drive the calorie count up, making them less efficient for a calorie-restricted diet.

“Not all protein sources are equal. For those prioritizing lean protein intake, foods that offer 10 grams of protein per 100 calories are considered better options. For instance, whey protein provides 20 grams of protein in only 110 calories, whereas other foods carry additional fats and nutrients that increase the total calorie count, such as nuts providing 650 calories for that same amount of protein,” Kush said.

Balancing weight loss vs general health

Despite the heavy caloric load of some natural sources, Kush was careful to note that 'high calorie' doesn't mean 'unhealthy'. According to him, the choice ultimately depend on an individual's specific fitness phase. He said that for fat loss, prioritise lean sources (like whey or egg whites) to keep total daily calories low, while for general health and energy incorporate natural sources (like chickpeas, milk, and nuts), which provide essential fats, fibre, and micronutrients.

“Ultimately, your choice depends on your specific fitness goals. If your goal is fat loss, you should choose high-protein, low-calorie food sources. If you are looking for overall nutrition, energy, and health, natural protein food sources are equally important to incorporate,” Kush concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.