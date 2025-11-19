Fortis gastroenterologist shares he lost 38 kg in 3 years by eating eggs daily: ‘3 eggs is 18 gram high quality protein’

Ready to crack open a healthier you? Try ‘eating three eggs a day for 30 days and feel the difference’. In an Instagram video on November 18, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a senior gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, shared his personal testimony, and said he lost 38 kg in three years by incorporating eggs into his daily diet. Also read | Thinking about adding eggs to your diet? Dietician shares full nutrient profile of this popular protein Dr Shubham Vatsya recommends eating 3 eggs a day for better health. (Made using Gemini AI)

'By eating 3 eggs every day, your life can absolutely change'

In the video he posted, the doctor discussed the benefits of consuming eggs, promoting the idea that eating three eggs daily can significantly improve one's health. Dr Vatsya explained that this consistent intake supplies 18 grams of high-quality protein, crucial for muscle recovery and fat metabolism.

He said in Hindi: “Eating eggs is a blessing for good health. And trust me, by eating three eggs every day, your life can absolutely change. I am a live example. I lost 38 kg in three years by eating eggs every day. Eating three eggs daily provides the body with 18 grams of complete and high-quality protein. This protein contains all essential amino acids, which are crucial for both muscle recovery and fat metabolism.”

Benefits of regular egg intake

Furthermore, Dr Vatsya highlighted that the egg yolk is a rich source of choline, a vital nutrient that aids in liver detoxification and fat breakdown. “Egg yolk is a rich source of choline. Choline is an essential nutrient that helps break down liver fat and supports detoxification. This is why eggs are called a liver-supportive food,” he shared.

The consumption of eggs is also linked with increasing "good" cholesterol (HDL) and converting harmful "bad" cholesterol (LDL) into a safer form, which subsequently lowers cardiovascular risk, Dr Vatsya added. “Regular egg intake increases HDL, which is considered the good cholesterol, and converts LDL particles (also known as bad cholesterol) into a safer, larger form. As a result, the cardiovascular risk naturally decreases, provided your overall diet is well-balanced,” he said.

Dr Vatsya also shared that antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin in the yolk are beneficial for eye health and combat premature ageing: “And very few people know that antioxidants are present in the egg yolk. Lutein and zeaxanthin are a blessing for the eyes, protecting against oxidative stress and premature ageing. So, start eating three eggs every day for the next 30 days, starting today.”

Power of eating 3 eggs everyday

In his caption, Dr Vatsya wrote, “Power of eating 3 eggs everyday! Eating three eggs a day can genuinely transform your health. You get 18 grams of complete protein for muscle repair and better metabolism. The choline in egg yolk supports liver detox and fat breakdown. Regular intake boosts good cholesterol and makes LDL safer. Plus, antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin protect your eyes and skin from ageing. Try it for 30 days, and your body will feel the difference.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.