Nutritionist shares how many eggs per day a healthy adult should have, warns about 2 common mistakes

Eggs are touted as the nutritional powerhouse, and rightly so, because of their impressive dietary profile. But does that warrant plopping them on your plate at every chance you get? There are also doubts about who should skip the yolk. The answers are much more nuanced than you think. Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar shared in a September 15 Instagram post on how one can consume eggs the right way. Eggs are highly nutritious but need to be consumed in moderation. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

According to her, there are two common mistakes. “You do two mistakes. Either overconsume and intake a lot of calories and fat or don't consume in the right way and miss out on the important nutrients in it," Shalini shared. While there may be potential downsides when portion control is not right, one should not be quick to dismiss eggs from their plates, as the nutritionist emphasised, “Eggs are a powerhouse of nutrients and a wholesome food.”

Nutrients in an egg

“Each egg gives you approximately seven grams of protein along with vitamin A, B, B12, folate, iron, selenium, and so many other micronutrients,” the nutritionist revealed the dietary profile of eggs. They all boost various facets of health, whether it's protein for building muscles, vitamins for immune functions, iron for haemoglobin and selenium as a powerful antioxidant for metabolic health.

Eggs contain many nutrients, especially in the yolk. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

How many eggs should an adult eat in a day?

“Healthy adults can have two to three eggs in a day, but remember, do not discard the yolk because most of the micronutrients are present only in the yolk,” Shalini said. So the range of two-three is safe. Often, many skip the yolk, but she reminds that it contains several key nutrients.

Who should be careful?

Shalini also addressed the vulnerable groups, like obese people or those with high cholesterol, recommending they consume eggs in more limited amounts than healthy adults.

“If you are higher in weight and want to lose weight or have a history of cholesterol, then you can have two to three egg whites and one yolk in a day," she said.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.