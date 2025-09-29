Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

AIIMS gastroenterologist shares hack 'to turn eggs into an anti-inflammatory powerhouse': Check his full recipe

BySanya Panwar
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 11:19 am IST

Dr Saurabh Sethi has shared a simple recipe to make eggs a gut-friendly, ‘anti-inflammatory powerhouse in 5 steps’. Here's how to prepare eggs in a healthy way.

Eggs are one of nature's protein-packed gifts: they're delicious, cheap, and versatile. If you love eggs, then there are a few things that could be better than a perfectly cooked egg, making them a healthy option for breakfast and beyond. But do you usually eat eggs plain, or do you try adding anti-inflammatory ingredients? Also read | AIIMS gastroenterologist ranks popular breakfasts for gut health on a scale of 1 to 10: Upma, overnight oats, granola

Incorporate anti-inflammatory ingredients into eggs to make them healthier. Here's what Dr Saurabh Sethi suggested. (Freepik)
Incorporate anti-inflammatory ingredients into eggs to make them healthier. Here's what Dr Saurabh Sethi suggested. (Freepik)

Gut-friendly, anti-inflammatory eggs recipe

In a September 28 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, said, “Most people think eggs are just protein. But as a gastroenterologist, here is how I turned them into a gut-friendly, anti-inflammatory powerhouse in 5 steps.” He added, “Save this recipe, try it out, and don't forget to share with your family and friends.”

Here's what he recommends:

Step 1

Dr Sethi said, “First, crack in two whole eggs. For most people, up to two yolks a day is perfectly fine. The cholesterol scare around eggs is outdated science.”

Step 2

“Add a pinch of turmeric for anti-inflammatory power and black pepper to activate it. That combo is my secret gut-friendly hack,” Dr Sethi said.

Step 3

He added: “Don't forget salt, but keep it light.”

Step 4

“Load your eggs with veggies. Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and even olives. (0:41) This adds fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats that your gut microbes love,” Dr Sethi said.

Step 5

He concluded, “Cook them gently. Scrambled, omelette, however you like. Avoid drowning them in oil. Let the ingredients shine.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / AIIMS gastroenterologist shares hack 'to turn eggs into an anti-inflammatory powerhouse': Check his full recipe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On