AIIMS gastroenterologist shares hack 'to turn eggs into an anti-inflammatory powerhouse': Check his full recipe

Eggs are one of nature's protein-packed gifts: they're delicious, cheap, and versatile. If you love eggs, then there are a few things that could be better than a perfectly cooked egg, making them a healthy option for breakfast and beyond. But do you usually eat eggs plain, or do you try adding anti-inflammatory ingredients? Incorporate anti-inflammatory ingredients into eggs to make them healthier. Here's what Dr Saurabh Sethi suggested.

Gut-friendly, anti-inflammatory eggs recipe

In a September 28 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, said, “Most people think eggs are just protein. But as a gastroenterologist, here is how I turned them into a gut-friendly, anti-inflammatory powerhouse in 5 steps.” He added, “Save this recipe, try it out, and don't forget to share with your family and friends.”

Here's what he recommends:

Step 1

Dr Sethi said, “First, crack in two whole eggs. For most people, up to two yolks a day is perfectly fine. The cholesterol scare around eggs is outdated science.”

Step 2

“Add a pinch of turmeric for anti-inflammatory power and black pepper to activate it. That combo is my secret gut-friendly hack,” Dr Sethi said.

Step 3

He added: “Don't forget salt, but keep it light.”

Step 4

“Load your eggs with veggies. Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and even olives. (0:41) This adds fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats that your gut microbes love,” Dr Sethi said.

Step 5

He concluded, “Cook them gently. Scrambled, omelette, however you like. Avoid drowning them in oil. Let the ingredients shine.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.