AIIMS gastroenterologist shares hack 'to turn eggs into an anti-inflammatory powerhouse': Check his full recipe
Dr Saurabh Sethi has shared a simple recipe to make eggs a gut-friendly, ‘anti-inflammatory powerhouse in 5 steps’. Here's how to prepare eggs in a healthy way.
Eggs are one of nature's protein-packed gifts: they're delicious, cheap, and versatile. If you love eggs, then there are a few things that could be better than a perfectly cooked egg, making them a healthy option for breakfast and beyond. But do you usually eat eggs plain, or do you try adding anti-inflammatory ingredients? Also read | AIIMS gastroenterologist ranks popular breakfasts for gut health on a scale of 1 to 10: Upma, overnight oats, granola
Gut-friendly, anti-inflammatory eggs recipe
In a September 28 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, said, “Most people think eggs are just protein. But as a gastroenterologist, here is how I turned them into a gut-friendly, anti-inflammatory powerhouse in 5 steps.” He added, “Save this recipe, try it out, and don't forget to share with your family and friends.”
Here's what he recommends:
Step 1
Dr Sethi said, “First, crack in two whole eggs. For most people, up to two yolks a day is perfectly fine. The cholesterol scare around eggs is outdated science.”
Step 2
“Add a pinch of turmeric for anti-inflammatory power and black pepper to activate it. That combo is my secret gut-friendly hack,” Dr Sethi said.
Step 3
He added: “Don't forget salt, but keep it light.”
Step 4
“Load your eggs with veggies. Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and even olives. (0:41) This adds fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats that your gut microbes love,” Dr Sethi said.
Step 5
He concluded, “Cook them gently. Scrambled, omelette, however you like. Avoid drowning them in oil. Let the ingredients shine.”
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
