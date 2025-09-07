AIIMS, Harvard, Stanford gastroenterologist shares top 3 foods to reduce liver fat: 'Have turmeric daily'

In a September 6 Instagram video, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recommended 'three foods to consume to reduce liver fat'. These include healthy beverages like black coffee, black tea, green tea, and matcha. Also read | Fatty liver: Causes and expert tips to combat the disease Turmeric, particularly its active compound curcumin, may have potential benefits for liver health due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.(Shutterstock)

Dr Sethi also recommended turmeric to reduce liver fat. He shared that it contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties that support liver health. The doctor said you should take half to one teaspoon daily to reap its benefits.

According to Dr Sethi, foods beneficial for liver health include berries, which are rich in antioxidants that help protect the liver from damage, and broccoli and beetroot, which can aid in liver detox and support overall liver health.

Here are Dr Sethi's top picks for reducing liver fat:

1. Healthy beverages

He said, “First, healthy beverages. Include drinks like black coffee, black tea, green tea, and matcha in your diet.”

2. Turmeric

“Second, turmeric. It contains curcumin, a compound with strong anti-inflammatory properties. Aim to incorporate half to one teaspoon of turmeric in your diet daily,” Dr Sethi added.

3. Berries, broccoli, beets

He concluded, “And third, three Bs. Incorporate berries, broccoli, and beets (beetroot) into your meals. Berries are rich in antioxidants. Broccoli, this cruciferous veggie is high in fibre and contains sulforaphane, which can enhance detoxification in the liver. Beets -- these are known for their high content of beta-lanes, which possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These help in improving blood flow and liver detoxification processes.”

He wrote in his caption: “3 foods to reduce liver fat. Science shows these foods can support your liver and overall metabolic health— worth adding to your routine.”

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH is a board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist. He trained at AIIMS (India), earned his MPH from the University of Texas, and completed fellowships in gastroenterology and hepatology at Harvard and advanced endoscopy at Stanford.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.