Mumbai nutritionist shares top 5 leafy vegetables for common health issues: From diabetes to iron deficiency

If one vegetable has found a non-vegetable place in the recommendations of health experts, it is leafy vegetables. They are loaded with many essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants, while also being low in calories, making them a must for a healthy diet. Know how leafy greens help your health!(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Nutritionist shares which dal to eat for common health issues, from diabetes to bloating: ‘Eat chickpeas if you have…’

The wide array of leafy veggies caters to many common health issues and ailments with their rich nutrient content. The diversity of these greens allows each to provide unique health benefits, from supporting blood sugar control to improving digestion. To level up your daily diet, consider adding leafy greens to your plate.

Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, took to Instagram on January 6 to list the various leafy greens and highlight their health benefits. Here are the health issues and which leafy veggie to eat for each:

1. Diabetes

First up is diabetes, a condition that is widely common in India, being called the diabetes capital of the world. Many staple Indian meals largely consist of carbs, with rice or roti forming the base. But these lack fibre, which is critical for slowing blood sugar spikes. But Deepsika recommended methi leaves (fenugreek leaves) because of the fibre content, which blunts the spike.

2. Iron deficiency

Next, for iron deficiency, the nutritionist suggested opting for a nutrient-rich leafy green called amaranth leaves. Because of their high-iron content, these leaves can help improve haemoglobin levels while also boosting immunity.

3. Weak bones

Shepu leaves, also called in English as dill leaves, can help support bone health, especially for those with weaker bones. This leafy vegetable contains two key nutrients, calcium and magnesium, which, as the nutritionist shared, work together to support and improve bone strength and reduce the risk of bone-related issues such as fractures and osteoporosis.

4. Bloating

For acidity, bloating and other gut-related issues, the nutritionist shared, “Eat mint leaves if you have stomach cramps or bloating because this can actually help soothe your stomach lining, hence improving your digestion.”



5. Curry leaves

Lastly, for greying issues, which usually occur due to reduced collagen levels, the nutritionist revealed that curry leaves can be especially helpful. They may help reduce premature greying by supporting collagen production from within.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.