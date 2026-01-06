Nutritionist shares which dal to eat for common health issues, from diabetes to bloating: ‘Eat chickpeas if you have…’

Pulses or ‘dal’, as they are commonly known in India, form an integral part of the daily diet. Dal chawal (steamed rice with lentils) is one of the most comforting and widely consumed meals in Indian households. But did you know pulses are also a rich source of vital nutrients that help support very common health issues, from cardiovascular to metabolic problems. Chickpeas are good for your heart health!(Unsplash)

Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition, UK and national diabetes educator, shared on Instagram on January 5, listing which pulses are best suited to support health concerns. Selecting the right dal based on what your body is dealing with helps address the nutritional gaps and issues stemming from it and, in turn, support your entire wellbeing.

She divided four pulses based on the health issues they are most suited for:





1. Poor heart health

Those who suffer from heart-related issue that are rich in nutrients that support both heart function and weight management, as excess weight beyond the normal range can adversely impact heart health and trigger red flag conditions such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Deepshika recommended chickpeas.

The nutritionist elaborated,"Eatchickpeas if you have poor heart health because this is rich in potassium, fibre and magnesium that can actually improve your heart health and weight functions."

2. PCOS

Women who have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome can benefit from mung dal, as the nutritionist noted that it helps address symptoms associated with the condition. It is also much lighter since bloating is common and less likely to disturb hormonal balance, while reducing inflammation.

3. Diabetes

Diabetes is very common in Indian households, so much so that India is often called the diabetes capital of the world. Diet is one of the ways to manage diabetes, and since pulses are an everyday part of the Indian diet, choosing the right dal can help improve insulin sensitivity, support stable blood sugar levels and make even the daily management easier.

The nutritionist suggested masoor dal because of its high fibre content. Fibre is usually recommended in the diet of diabetic or prediabetic patients because it slows down the absorption of sugar, reducing the chances of rapid blood sugar spikes. A study published in 2024 confirmed this, demonstrating the value of fibre in reducing the risk of other major chronic diseases as well, such as cardiovascular disease and colon cancer. Soluble fibre works by forming a gel in the digestive system, which in turn mitigates the rise in blood sugar levels after a meal. This helps keep blood sugar levels stable and safe.

4. Gut problems

Gut problems, from bloating to acidity, are also very pervasive. Deepshikha shed light on the importance of choosing dal, which is easier to digest on stomach. Otherwise, if you are already grappling with gut issues, eating heavy dals can overwork the digestive system, which is why she recommended split mung dal. This type of dal also contains fewer anti-nutrients, so you can absorb the nutrients with ease and without exerting your gut too much.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.