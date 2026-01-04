What is the white foam in dal? Raipur oncologist debunks myths about cooking dal, shares tips to minimise bloating

Dal is one of the most common dishes in Indian cuisine, with almost every region having their own versions of the dish. Despite its massive popularity, there remain some aspects of cooking dal (lentils) that are not clear in the public perception. The white foam while boiling daal is composed of protein, starch, and saponin, shares Dr Sharma. (Unsplash)

Also Read | Cardiologist reveals ‘high blood pressure is not the problem, but a warning sign’; explains why drugs fail

Taking to Instagram on January 4, Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based oncologist with over 25 years of experience, clarified two such concepts: what the foam that forms while boiling dal actually is, and whether cooking dal in a pressure cooker is good for health.

Is foam from boiling dal dangerous?

The white foam that forms while boiling any dal is a cause of concern for many people. It is usually eliminated during the cooking process, with some people calling it an anti-nutrient, and some even referring to it as poison. However, Dr Sharma discarded the beliefs as completely false.

“Foam is basically made up of protein, a bit of starch, and a compound called saponin, which is a part of the defence mechanism of plants,” he explained. “When consumed in limited quantities, saponin shows anti-inflammatory and anti-cholesterol properties.”

In large quantities, however, saponin makes the dal taste bitter and can also damage the gut lining. If a person suffers from irritable bowel syndrome, their gut lining can be disturbed even by normal quantities of saponin.

Should dal be cooked in pressure cooker?

“Some people worry that when dal is cooked inside a pressure cooker, the foam stays inside and later causes bloating,” stated Dr Sharma. That is definitely not the case.

“Bloating is not caused by the foam. It is caused by some complex sugars in dal, called FODMAPs. They are not digested well by the human body,” he noted. “That's why some people may show less or more bloating.”

According to the oncologist, the best way to break down FODMAPs is to use a pressure cooker. The higher temperature helps break down not only FODMAPs but also saponins.

That's why some people may show more or less bloating. The best way to break that down is pressure cooking because the temperature is higher. So FODMAPs break down better, and even saponins follow suit.

Tips to cook dal for better digestion and bloating

Wash and soak the dal properly. This gets rid of surface-level saponin and starts the breakdown of FODMAPs. Cook well in a pressure cooker, which locks in the nutrients.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.