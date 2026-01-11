Fitness coach lists 5 proteins to avoid when fat-loss is the goal: Minced meat, whole eggs, and more

Protein, the building block of life, is one of the most essential macronutrients required by the body. Its importance in the meal cannot be understated, especially for people who are counting calories to lose weight or retain their health. Peanut butter is a better source of healthy fat rather than protein, shares Suman Rajput.(Pexel)

While there are various sources of proteins that we can incorporate into our diet, not all of them provide the same benefits when weight loss is the ultimate goal. Taking to Instagram on December 9, fitness coach Suman Rajput shared a list of five proteins that are best avoided for the stated purpose.

“These foods aren’t bad. They’re just not efficient when fat loss is the goal,” she highlighted in her caption.

1. Restaurant-style paneer-heavy meals

When it comes to vegetarian options in North Indian restaurants, the popularity of dishes like butter paneer, paneer bhurji, and paneer tikka is hard to match. However, Suman warned that the dishes are usually drenched in oil and thus contain high amounts of fat and calories alongside proteins.

A better option to choose would be low-fat paneer, chicken breast, fish, and tofu, which provide the same volume of protein but have a much better protein-to-calorie ratio.

2. Nut butter as a protein source

Peanut butter and almond butter are delicious, but they are mostly rich in healthy fats rather than proteins, according to Suman. To get more protein per calorie, better alternatives would be Greek yoghurt, whey protein, and curd and whey.

3. Fatty minced meats

Regular minced chicken or mutton is rich in fat alongside protein. It is healthier to choose lean mince, chicken breast, or soy chunks instead.

4. Only whole eggs

When it comes to fat loss, eating four to six whole eggs for higher protein intake might not be very helpful, claimed Suman, as “calories add up fast from yolks.” She suggested eating only egg whites and limiting whole eggs to one to two a day.

5. Cheese as the main protein

Cheese-loaded sandwiches, wraps, and toast are primarily composed of fats and are high in calories. As such, better alternatives would be low-fat paneer, cottage cheese, and hung curd.

