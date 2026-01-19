Endocrinologist shares 5 habits that can disrupt thyroid health: 'Supplements can be harmful when taken without...'

Here are some of the daily habits she listed which may cause thyroid-related issues:

To overcome the daily risks your lifestyle may pose, you will need to rectify certain habits. HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Ankita Tiwari, consultant - diabetes and endocrinology at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar.

John Hopkins Medicine described the key roles of the thyroid gland: regulating blood pressure, body temperature, heart rate, metabolism, and how the body responds to other hormones. Thyroid disorders are broadly classified into several types, including hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, thyroid nodules or tumours, and thyroid cancer.

Your daily habits, from what you eat to when you sleep, may not seem like much at first. But the cumulative effect of lifestyle choices should not be taken lightly, as they can significantly influence hormone balance, including thyroid function. When lifestyle habits go off the rails, they can pave the way to metabolic ailments such as thyroid disorders and other hormone-related imbalances.

Stressmayfeel like an inherent, even unavoidable part of daily life, butwhen stress becomes persistent, it can spell trouble for thyroid function. The endocrinologist explained that this risk stems from the strain chronic stress places on the body's regulatory systems, which can change the signals sent to the thyroid gland regarding hormone production.

Dr Tiwari elaborated, “If you do not have a regular sleep schedule or are consistently sleeping less than 7 hours a night, your body's natural rhythm for production of thyroid hormones will be altered, and you may have difficulty maintaining the proper amount of thyroid hormones and utilising them correctly.”

The first habit which she flagged was insufficient sleep. Everybody needs rest, and there's a time frame for the same so that the hormones can reset and repair the system. Slacking on sleep can disturb the normal functioning of the thyroid gland.

With many diet trends normalising the habit of skipping meals, whether through intermittent fasting or excessive portion control, the endocrinologist cautioned that it can be harmful to hormonal health.

Dr Tiwari explained why skipping meals is not a good idea: “Skipping meals consistently, using extreme diets, or consuming less than 1,000 calories each day is a sign to your body that you need to conserve energy and slow down the metabolic function associated with your thyroid.”

The endocrinologist also warned that eating processed foods, added sugar, and unhealthy fats can cause low-level inflammation in the body, which may interfere with hormone acidity. At the same time, not getting enough nutrients essential for hormone production can make it more challenging for the thyroid to function properly. She added that other factors, such as smoking, regularly eating certain goitrogenic foods, having too much or too little iodine, and taking thyroid medication at the wrong times, can adversely affect thyroid health.

4. Taking wrong supplements Supplements are all the rage, with each promising to fix an issue, from weight loss to enhanced energy. But the downsides may be severe, throwing hormones off balance.



Dr Tiwari urged the importance of proper guidance when it comes to supplements. She said, “ Supplements can be harmful when taken without proper guidance; there may be more negative effects than positive when taken for the purpose of losing weight or gaining energy.”

This is why it is critical to consume supplements only under proper medical supervision; otherwise, instead of improving, supplements may add to your plate of problems with untoward side effects.

5, Lack of physical exercise The last improper lifestyle habit the doctor highlighted was a lack of physical exercise, noting that it can indirectly affect thyroid health by contributing to metabolic disorders and causing inflammation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

