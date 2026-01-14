How to maintain weight after stopping weight loss drugs like Ozempic: Metabolic physician shares sustainable tips

Weight loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy (Semaglutide), and Mounjaro (Tirzepatide), have brought a spotlight on the growing health crisis of obesity and diabetes. A recent study in The British Medical Journal (BMJ) reported that after completing clinical trials and following patients for 6–8 months, weight regain of 7–8% occurred when Semaglutide was discontinued. This has increased concerns about maintaining weight loss after discontinuing weight loss drugs. Weight-loss drugs: What and for whom are they good for? (ADOBE STOCK)

What causes weight regain after stopping weight loss drugs? When you stop taking GLP-1 medications, you may regain weight. To understand why, you must first understand the mechanism of these medications to boost weight loss. These weight loss drugs mimic the natural hormone GLP-1, which helps control appetite and slows stomach emptying. “Once you stop treatment, your body may return to its previous state, leading to increased hunger and a greater risk of overeating” Diabetologist and Metabolic Physician Dr Vyankatesh Shivane Jalsok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai tells Health Shots.

This is why it can be harder to keep the weight off that you lost while on the medication. It's important to talk to your healthcare provider about any weight management plans to find the best long-term approach.

Lifestyle changes, including healthy eating habits, calorie restriction, and increased physical activity are crucial after stopping these medications, asserts the diabetologist.

How to maintain weight after stopping weight loss drugs? Here are 11 tips from the doctor to help you stay on track.

1. Evaluate your progress Before stopping your medication, check how much weight you’ve lost. Talk openly with your healthcare provider about your progress. If you haven’t reached your target weight, think about staying on the medication with your doctor’s guidance. If your weight loss has stalled, consider making lifestyle changes instead.

2. Weigh the cost Medications can be costly. Dr Shivane warns that "switching between weight-loss drugs often doesn't yield much benefit. Research on biomolecules indicates that greater weight loss occurs after six months of use. It's important to consider the long-term effects before making a decision. Consider the cost and your health goals."

3. Prepare for changes in appetite After discontinuing medications, many people report increased appetite. It’s important to pay attention to what you eat. Be aware of this change and use strategies to manage your hunger effectively.

4. Balanced diet To maintain weight loss, focus on making healthy food choices. Dr Shivane suggests "a diet low in carbohydrates and fat, but high in protein and fibre. This approach can help you lose weight while still feeling full." Choosing the right foods provides your body with nutrients. It enables you to control the number of calories you consume.

5. Journal your meals Tracking what you eat can help you notice patterns in your diet. Keep a daily journal of your meals and the number of calories you consume. Each night, review your journal; it will remind you of your goals and help keep you accountable.

6. Ramp up physical activity Exercise is important for weight loss. It helps burn calories and is a key part of any weight-loss plan. Activities such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming, or dancing can help maintain weight off. Dr Shivane points out that "losing weight can boost your endurance, making physical activities feel simpler. Recognise this positive change."

7. Stay consistent with exercise Regular exercise helps you keep off weight. Consider including both cardio and strength training in your routine. As you become stronger and fitter, staying active will feel more natural in your life rather than a task.

8. Incorporate yoga and mindfulness Adding yoga to your routine can improve your physical health and mental well-being. It helps create a positive mindset and manage stress, which can lead to overeating. Practice mindfulness to recognise better when you are hungry and when you are full.

9. Address underlying medical conditions Sometimes, weight gain is not entirely under our control. Health issues like thyroid disorders can make it hard to lose weight. If you are having difficulty losing weight despite eating well and exercising, consult your doctor to rule out any medical issues.

10. Remember the long haul Dr Shivane says that successful weight loss is about more than temporary solutions. Your program should focus on the long term. Think of it as a lifestyle change, not just a diet. It's important to be consistent with your eating habits, exercise, and mindset to keep your weight off over the years.

11. Celebrate your achievements When you reach a weight goal or maintain your weight, take time to celebrate. This could be as simple as buying a new workout outfit or enjoying a spa day. Recognising your achievements helps maintain motivation.

Reward yourself whenever you lose weight or successfully maintain your weight loss.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)