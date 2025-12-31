Oprah Winfrey could ‘outdrink anyone’ before weight loss drugs helped her quit alcohol

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about how she has quit drinking. In an interview with People on Tuesday, the television host revealed that she could “outdrink anyone” before weight loss drugs helped her cut out alcohol. The 71-year-old, who has been using GLP-1s for two and a half years, told the outlet that she once drank “17 shots.” However, she now feels much healthier and happier. File photo of Oprah Winfrey(Getty Images via AFP)

Oprah Winfrey opens up on quitting alcohol, reflects on weight loss journey

“I could outdrink everyone at the table,” Winfrey said, explaining that she is now satisfied after eating. “I’m not constantly punishing myself,” she went on, adding, “I hardly recognize the woman I’ve become. But she’s a happy woman.” The media personality revealed that she used to be “a big fan of tequila.”

Since starting weight loss drugs, Winfrey faced an unexpected effect - aversion to alcohol. “I haven’t had a drink in years. The fact that I no longer even have a desire for it is pretty amazing,” she shared, adding, “I feel like I have more to give to everybody. I’m just more open to all.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Winfrey opened up on her weight loss journey, going from someone who saw exercise as punishment to happily “side-planking and deadlifting.”

“I’ve always been confident in whatever I was doing, but I was at the same time disappointed in my overweight body,” she said. “Was I embarrassed by it? Yes. Was I disappointed in myself for continuing to fail? Yes, every single time. I felt it was my fault,” adding that it was “doubly shameful because I have access to so much: chefs and trainers and the healthiest of foods.”