From Oprah Winfrey to Mindy Kaling: Celebs spotted at New York Fashion Week

Celebrities served some serious style as Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2026 show kicked off New York Fashion Week on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the glitzy front row. Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling at New York Fashion Week Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey added a fresh twist to her black-and-white ensemble, layering a white shirt over a lace top and black leather pants. Gayle King

Gayle King

Gayle King added interest to a classic silhouette in a fitted textured mid-length dress, complemented by brown boots and a matching bag. Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling elevated the classic pant suit in a gold wrap-style blazer and straight pants. Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain kept it chic in a lacey black dress with thin straps, a flowy skirt and matching black heels. Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts went monochrome chic in a sheer lace top with loose black pants, a chunky belt and a matching bag. Usher

Usher