    From Oprah Winfrey to Mindy Kaling: Celebs spotted at New York Fashion Week

    Celebrities served some serious style as Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2026 show kicked off New York Fashion Week on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the glitzy front row.

    Published on: Sep 12, 2025 11:50 AM IST
    By Akshita Prakash
    Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling at New York Fashion Week
    Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling at New York Fashion Week

    Oprah Winfrey

    Oprah Winfrey added a fresh twist to her black-and-white ensemble, layering a white shirt over a lace top and black leather pants.

    Gayle King

    Gayle King added interest to a classic silhouette in a fitted textured mid-length dress, complemented by brown boots and a matching bag.

    Mindy Kaling

    Mindy Kaling elevated the classic pant suit in a gold wrap-style blazer and straight pants.

    Jessica Chastain

    Jessica Chastain kept it chic in a lacey black dress with thin straps, a flowy skirt and matching black heels.

    Naomi Watts

    Naomi Watts went monochrome chic in a sheer lace top with loose black pants, a chunky belt and a matching bag.

    Usher

    Usher looked sharp in a black belted jacket with a crisp white shirt and matching pants.

