From Oprah Winfrey to Mindy Kaling: Celebs spotted at New York Fashion Week

Celebrities served some serious style as Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2026 show kicked off New York Fashion Week on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the glitzy front row.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey added a fresh twist to her black-and-white ensemble, layering a white shirt over a lace top and black leather pants.
Gayle King
Gayle King added interest to a classic silhouette in a fitted textured mid-length dress, complemented by brown boots and a matching bag.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling elevated the classic pant suit in a gold wrap-style blazer and straight pants.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain kept it chic in a lacey black dress with thin straps, a flowy skirt and matching black heels.
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts went monochrome chic in a sheer lace top with loose black pants, a chunky belt and a matching bag.
Usher
Usher looked sharp in a black belted jacket with a crisp white shirt and matching pants.