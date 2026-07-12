Satisfy Your Intense Monsoon Cravings Instantly With Spicy Hot And Sour Soup Recipe That You Can Make At Home

Soups are a non-negotiable part of a rainy day. There’s something undeniably magical about raindrops hitting your windowpane and a bowl of hot soup wrapped in your hands. If you crave something comforting during the monsoon season, this is your sign to ditch the deep-fried snacks like pakoras, samosas, bhajiyas, and more and replace them with a healthy bowl of soup. Hot And Sour Soup (Freepik)

This Indo-Chinese recipe for hot and sour soup is spicy and comforting at the same time. Thanks to the spices and a touch of soy sauce used, the hot and sour soup is one of the most frequently ordered bowls at a restaurant. With the added punch of assorted vegetables like carrots, capsicum, cabbage, and mushrooms, the soup is rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

Also, since hot and sour soup is super customisable, you can also add beaten egg to give the soup a lacy, egg-drop finish. You can use chicken broth as a base, and enjoy it guilt-free on a cold, rainy night. Alternatively, if you’re a vegetarian, you can add in paneer or tofu as per your preference, and give the bowl a protein boost.

What makes this soup perfect for the changing season is the ginger and garlic base that boosts your immunity to fight a common cold or an itchy throat. It is also a light dinner option that aids digestion. So, whether you’re looking for a light dinner or a quick supper option, you can whip up the Indo-Chinese soup in just half an hour.