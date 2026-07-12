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    Satisfy Your Intense Monsoon Cravings Instantly With Spicy Hot And Sour Soup Recipe That You Can Make At Home

    Satisfy your monsoon cravings instantly with this spicy, hot and soup recipe that can be easily made at home for a warm and comforting bowl.

    Updated on: Jul 12, 2026, 11:06:06 IST
    By Garima Johar
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    Soups are a non-negotiable part of a rainy day. There’s something undeniably magical about raindrops hitting your windowpane and a bowl of hot soup wrapped in your hands. If you crave something comforting during the monsoon season, this is your sign to ditch the deep-fried snacks like pakoras, samosas, bhajiyas, and more and replace them with a healthy bowl of soup.

    Hot And Sour Soup (Freepik)
    Hot And Sour Soup (Freepik)

    This Indo-Chinese recipe for hot and sour soup is spicy and comforting at the same time. Thanks to the spices and a touch of soy sauce used, the hot and sour soup is one of the most frequently ordered bowls at a restaurant. With the added punch of assorted vegetables like carrots, capsicum, cabbage, and mushrooms, the soup is rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

    Also, since hot and sour soup is super customisable, you can also add beaten egg to give the soup a lacy, egg-drop finish. You can use chicken broth as a base, and enjoy it guilt-free on a cold, rainy night. Alternatively, if you’re a vegetarian, you can add in paneer or tofu as per your preference, and give the bowl a protein boost.

    What makes this soup perfect for the changing season is the ginger and garlic base that boosts your immunity to fight a common cold or an itchy throat. It is also a light dinner option that aids digestion. So, whether you’re looking for a light dinner or a quick supper option, you can whip up the Indo-Chinese soup in just half an hour.

    Healthy Homemade Hot & Sour Soup VS Restaurant-Style Soup: Know The Real Difference?

    Feature

    Healthy Homemade Hot & Sour Soup

    Restaurant-Style Hot & Sour Soup

    Cooking Method

    Simmered with minimal oil

    Deep-fried add-ins, extra oil tempering

    Sodium Content

    Controlled

    High

    Thickening Agent

    Minimal

    Heav

    Vegetables

    Fresh

    Fewer, often overcooked

    Protein Source

    Tofu or lean chicken

    Deep-fried tofu, processed meats

    Calories

    Lower

    Higher

    Oil Content

    1-2 tsp

    Generous

    Garnish

    Fresh herbs

    Deep-fried crispy noodles

    Preservatives

    None

    Often present

    Weight Loss Friendly

    Yes

    Limited

    Quick Recipe Snapshot

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Cooking Time: 15 minutes

    Total Time: 30 minutes

    Servings: 4 bowls

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: Indo-Chinese

    Calories: ~140 kcal per serving

    Best Served With: Crispy fried noodles, spring rolls, or steamed momos

    Spicy Hot And Sour Soup Recipe

    For a typical rainy evening, a bowl of hot and sour soup goes a long way. Packed with the goodness of vegetables and a protein source, this soup is comforting as well as nourishing.

    Ingredients:

    For the vegetables and protein:

    • 1 cup carrots, julienned
    • 1 cup cabbage, shredded
    • ½ cup capsicum, julienned
    • ½ cup mushrooms, sliced
    • ½ cup spring onions, chopped
    • ½ cup tofu or paneer, cubed
    • 1 tbsp garlic, chopped
    • 1 tbsp ginger, chopped
    • 1-2 green chillies, chopped

    For the broth:

    • 4 cups vegetable stock
    • 2 tbsp soy sauce
    • 2-3 tbsp white vinegar
    • 1 tbsp red chilli sauce
    • 1 tsp black pepper powder
    • 1 tsp sugar
    • Salt to taste
    • 2 tbsp cornstarch
    • 4 tbsp water

    For garnish:

    • 1 egg, lightly beaten (optional)
    • Chopped spring onion
    • A few drops of chilli oil
    • Crispy fried noodles (optional)

    Instructions:

    1. Wash and chop or julienne the vegetables and keep them ready.
    2. Heat some oil and sauté the garlic, ginger, green chillies, and spring onion whites for a minute or so.
    3. Add the carrot, cabbage, capsicum, and mushrooms. Stir-fry until they're just cooked but still crunchy, don't let them go soft.
    4. Pour in the vegetable broth and let it simmer for about five minutes.
    5. Stir in the soy sauce, vinegar, red chilli sauce, pepper, sugar, and salt. Taste as you go; this is where you decide how sour or spicy you want it.
    6. Add the tofu or paneer if you're using it.
    7. Mix cornstarch with water and pour the slurry in slowly, stirring so it doesn't clump.
    8. Once the soup thickens, turn the heat down low and drizzle in the beaten egg while stirring gently. You want thin ribbons, not scrambled bits.
    9. Turn off the heat. Garnish with spring onions, chilli oil, and crispy noodles if you're using them.
    10. Serve hot, right away, as this soup doesn't wait well.

    Quick Ways To Make The Spicy Soup Healthier

    1. Use less salt and let the vegetables carry the flavour.
    2. Make your own vegetable stock instead of buying it.
    3. Add more vegetables and seeds.
    4. Use tofu instead of paneer.
    5. Go light on the oil while sautéing.
    6. Use low-sodium soy sauce, or skip it.
    7. Swap fried noodles for chopped green onions as garnish.
    8. Add a pinch of turmeric or use apple cider vinegar.
    9. Use a lighter thickener instead of cornstarch.
    10. Replace sugar with honey.

    Nutritional Value Per Serving

    This spicy, hot and sour soup recipe offers a balanced nutrition. With the addition of egg, you can make it richer in protein. The paneer and tofu further elevate the nutritional value of the bowl.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount

    Calories

    140 kcal

    Protein

    6 g

    Carbohydrates

    18 g

    Fat

    4 g

    Fibre

    3 g

    Calcium

    40 mg

    Iron

    1.2 mg

    Potassium

    320 mg

    Sodium

    480 mg

    Vitamin C

    22 mg

    FAQs

    Can I make this soup without eggs?

    Yes. It's only there for texture, so leaving it out doesn't change the taste much.

    How do I adjust the spice level?

    Cut back on the green chillies first, then the chilli sauce and oil; those three control most of the heat.

    Can I make this soup vegan?

    Yes, just drop the egg and use tofu instead of paneer.

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