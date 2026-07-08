5 Healthy and Nutritious Soup Recipes to Boost Immunity and Keep Your Entire Family Warm Throughout This Monsoon Season

Rainy days often inspire simple meals that are light, nourishing, and packed with fresh ingredients. These healthy and nutritious soup recipes to boost immunity bring together colourful vegetables, lentils, herbs, and spices to create wholesome bowls that suit every member of the family. Each recipe is easy to prepare and uses everyday ingredients that are commonly available in Indian kitchens. Healthy and Nutritious Soup Recipes (Freepik)

These healthy soup recipes, immunity boosting soups, family monsoon diet ideas, nutritious hot broth, and monsoon health recipes combine seasonal vegetables with ingredients like garlic, ginger, black pepper, turmeric, lentils, and herbs. Many soups around the world have evolved from simple broths prepared with vegetables, grains, legumes, and aromatic spices, making them nutritious meals enjoyed across different cuisines. During the rainy season, lighter soups are often preferred because they are easier to digest than rich gravies or fried foods.

Fresh vegetables, pulses, and herbs naturally provide dietary fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help support everyday nutrition. Garlic, ginger, turmeric, and black pepper are widely valued for their natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, while vegetable broths help maintain hydration at a time when water intake often decreases during cooler weather. The combination of fibre and fluids also supports smoother digestion and helps reduce occasional bloating.

These soups are flavourful without being heavy, making them suitable for lunch, dinner, or evening meals during the monsoon. Their balanced blend of vegetables, herbs, and wholesome ingredients creates refreshing flavours while supporting digestion, immunity, hydration, and steady energy throughout the season.

Healthy Monsoon Soup Recipes the Whole Family Will Love Ginger Garlic Vegetable Soup Ginger Garlic Vegetable Soup combines colourful vegetables with fresh ginger, garlic, and herbs to create a light, immunity-supporting meal. This healthy monsoon soup is easy to digest, naturally hydrating, and perfect for family lunches or dinners during the rainy season.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: 120 kcal

Best For: Monsoon dinner

Ingredients 1 carrot, chopped

1 cup cabbage, shredded

½ cup beans, chopped

3 garlic cloves

1-inch ginger

1 onion

4 cups vegetable stock

Black pepper

Salt

Coriander leaves Instructions Sauté ginger, garlic, and onion. Add chopped vegetables. Pour in vegetable stock. Cook for 15–20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with coriander and serve. Tomato Lentil Soup Tomato Lentil Soup blends tomatoes and red lentils into a nutritious, protein-rich soup that supports immunity while remaining light and easy to digest during monsoon.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: 165 kcal

Best For: Healthy lunch

Ingredients 4 tomatoes

½ cup red lentils

1 onion

2 garlic cloves

½ teaspoon turmeric

Black pepper

Salt

Vegetable stock Instructions Cook lentils until soft. Sauté onion and garlic. Add tomatoes and spices. Combine with lentils. Blend until smooth. Simmer for 5 minutes before serving. Sweet Corn Chicken Soup Sweet Corn Chicken Soup combines lean chicken, sweet corn, and vegetables into a wholesome protein-rich soup that is suitable for family meals during monsoon.

Quick View Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: 220 kcal

Best For: Protein-rich dinner

Ingredients 200g chicken breast

½ cup sweet corn

1 carrot

2 garlic cloves

4 cups chicken stock

Pepper

Salt

Spring onions Instructions Cook chicken and shred. Boil vegetables in stock. Add shredded chicken. Mix sweet corn. Season well. Garnish with spring onions. Spinach Moong Soup Spinach Moong Soup combines spinach and yellow moong dal into a fibre-rich soup packed with plant protein, iron, and everyday nutrients.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: 150 kcal

Best For: Healthy dinner

Ingredients 1 cup spinach

½ cup yellow moong dal

1 onion

2 garlic cloves

Cumin

Salt

Black pepper Instructions Cook moong dal until soft. Sauté onion and garlic. Add spinach. Combine with dal. Blend lightly. Simmer and serve hot. Mushroom Pepper Soup Mushroom Pepper Soup offers earthy flavours with black pepper, garlic, and herbs to create a simple, nutritious soup perfect for rainy evenings.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: 135 kcal

Best For: Light dinner

Ingredients 250g mushrooms

1 onion

3 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon crushed black pepper

Vegetable stock

Salt

Coriander Instructions Sauté onion and garlic. Add mushrooms. Pour vegetable stock. Cook for 15 minutes. Blend partially. Season with black pepper and garnish with coriander. FAQs Which soup is best for boosting immunity during the monsoon? Ginger Garlic Vegetable Soup and Tomato Lentil Soup contain vegetables, herbs, and spices that naturally support immunity during the rainy season.

Can healthy soup recipes help with weight management? Healthy soup recipes made with vegetables, lentils, and lean protein provide fibre and balanced nutrition that support healthy weight management.