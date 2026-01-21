Can brain fog indicate heart disease? Cardiologist with 20 years of experience explains the heart-brain link

Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist and functional medicine expert with over 20 years of experience, is breaking down the cognitive impact of cardiovascular disease . In an Instagram video shared on January 20, the cardiologist explains how heart-related issues can sometimes show up as memory loss or persistent brain fog rather than classic cardiac symptoms.

Struggling with brain fog or subtle memory lapses? While it’s easy to assume the problem lies solely in the brain, these cognitive changes can sometimes be an early warning sign of something happening elsewhere in the body - particularly the heart. Heart disease doesn’t always announce itself through chest pain or breathlessness; in some cases, it shows up quietly as reduced focus, forgetfulness, or mental fatigue . Understanding this hidden link between heart health and cognitive function can be crucial for spotting risks early and seeking timely care.

Link between brain and heart health According to Dr Bhojraj, he frequently sees patients presenting with memory problems, unaware that the underlying cause may actually be undiagnosed heart disease. He highlights, “I’ve spent over 20 years as a conventional cardiologist and now practice integrative medicine with a focus on longevity. And here’s what more research is proving: your brain health depends deeply on your cardiovascular health.”

Brain fog can be a cardiac symptom Dr Bhojraj recounts the case of a middle-aged man who sought help for memory loss, only to later discover that the underlying issue was an undiagnosed cardiovascular condition. He elaborates, “One of my patients, a 58-year-old executive, told me he kept forgetting names in meetings and couldn’t stay mentally sharp. No chest pain. No shortness of breath. Just ‘brain fog’.

We ran a few advanced labs - and sure enough, his vascular markers were off. Reduced circulation was limiting oxygen delivery to his brain. We caught it early - before more serious cardiac symptoms developed.”

The cardiologist states that research suggests even mild impairment in cardiovascular function can reduce oxygen flow in the brain, which directly impacts cognitive function. He explains, “According to the Journal of Cerebral Blood Flow & Metabolism (2024), even mild cardiovascular impairment can reduce cerebral perfusion, directly impacting memory, focus, and cognition.”

Importance of catching symptoms early Dr Bhojraj recommends paying attention to your cognitive abilities and treating any kind of decline, even something as common as brain fog, as not just a brain issue but a heart issue in disguise. Recognising symptoms early can help with prompt diagnosis and timely medical intervention.

The cardiologist explains, “Functional medicine teaches us to catch these early whispers before they become full-blown alarms. If you’ve been feeling mentally slower, distracted, or forgetful lately…don’t ignore it. Your brain isn’t failing - it’s asking for help.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.