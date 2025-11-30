Neurosurgeon with 26 years of experience shares 'top 4 things to avoid brain fog'

Does your brain feel foggy? Maybe you are more forgetful and distracted than usual, and overall, you just feel exhausted. From trouble-making decisions to being slightly spaced out from conversations, brain fog can impact your daily functions. Ohio-based Neurosurgeon Dr Brian Hoeflinger revealed on Instagram in a November 29 post that it's an overlooked lifestyle habit which is the prominent cause, but with a few intentional changes, it's fixable. Let's take a closer look at these lifestyle fixes. He outlined some of the back-to-basics habits that people often neglect. If you can't concentrate in your work, you may be facing brain fog, reconsider your basic lifestyle habits. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Sleep

First up, the neurosurgeon highlighted sleep, one of the fundamental pillars of good health, no surprises there. He explained that quality sleep helps flush out toxins from the brain, which is essential for staying mentally sharp and keeping brain fog at bay.

He said ,“Sleep is so important. When we sleep, we are actually clearing the toxins out of the brain the day before, so I try to get at least 7 to 10 hours of sleep, which I think is the right amount.”

Diet

What you eat is very crucial as it affects your entire body, including your brain health. Dr Hoeflinger pointed out some foods to eat and avoid. He said, "Eat obviously whole foods, vegetables, lean meats, and healthy fats. You want to avoid processed foods because they result in inflammation, particularly in your brain, which then leads to cognitive decline and brain fog.” The neurosurgeon's point is significant as it shows how brain health depends on a nutrient-rich diet, while junk food may make you mentally sluggish.

Physical activity and exercise

Working out is not just about staying fit; it is also about staying mentally agile. Regular movement boosts your brain function, making it a must if you feel yourself spaced out often.

He elaborated, "When you exercise, you are getting blood flow to the brain, and blood flow to your brain is good, keeps your brain healthy and functioning properly and lastly would be to avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol. These substances clearly disrupt good sleep."

So, along with low movements, sedentary lifestyles, substances like caffeine and alcohol can further disrupt brain function and sleep, worsening brain fog.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.