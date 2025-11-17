Apollo gynaecologist shares what women need to know about PCOS and menopause: ‘Lifestyle matters more than you think’

Many women spend years dealing with irregular periods, mood swings, weight changes, or hot flashes without realising how these symptoms connect to larger hormonal shifts. PCOS and menopause, in particular, can influence long-term health in ways that often go unnoticed. Hormonal shifts in PCOS and menopause impact women's mental and physical health. (Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Preetinder Kaur Bedi (Senior Consultant- MBBS, MD, DNB- Obstetrics & Gynaecology), Apollo Cradle and Children's Hospital, Motinagar, New Delhi, explains the long-term effects women should know about. (Also read: Maryland physician warns how wearing ‘high heels’ can change your body over time and increase risk of knee arthritis )

How PCOS affects women’s health

“Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders affecting women of reproductive age, impacting up to 10% of women worldwide,” says Dr Preetinder. “It is characterised by irregular menstrual cycles, excessive androgen (male hormone) levels, and multiple small cysts on the ovaries. While PCOS is often discussed in the context of fertility and menstrual issues during a woman’s younger years, its effects do not end with menopause. In fact, both PCOS and menopause have overlapping hormonal and metabolic consequences that can significantly influence long-term women’s health.”

Dr Bedi explains that PCOS results from a complex interaction between genetics, hormones, and lifestyle factors. “The condition disrupts the balance of estrogen, progesterone, and androgens, leading to symptoms such as acne, hair growth, weight gain, and ovulatory dysfunction. As women age, the hormonal fluctuations of menopause, marked by a decline in estrogen production, introduce new changes to the body.”

PCOS' symptoms are better managed with the help of diet.(Shutterstock)

While menopause typically brings relief from menstrual irregularities, women with PCOS often experience a unique transition. “Some may enter menopause later than average, since their ovaries continue to produce small amounts of estrogen for a longer period. However, the metabolic and cardiovascular risks associated with PCOS can persist or even worsen after menopause,” Dr Bedi warns.

What changes can women with PCOS expect during menopause

“One of the most concerning long-term effects of PCOS is its impact on insulin resistance and metabolic health,” says Dr Bedi. “Women with PCOS are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity, conditions that can persist beyond menopause. As estrogen levels fall during menopause, the body’s natural protection against heart disease also decreases, compounding the risk.”

Research shows that women with a history of PCOS have a higher likelihood of hypertension, atherosclerosis, and heart disease compared to women without the condition. “The accumulation of abdominal fat, commonly seen in PCOS, further increases these risks after menopause. Regular monitoring of blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels becomes essential for managing long-term health,” Dr Bedi adds.

“Menopause naturally ends the reproductive phase of a woman’s life, but for women with PCOS, the hormonal transition can be different,” Dr Bedi explains. “Many experience higher androgen levels even after menopause, leading to continued symptoms such as facial hair growth or hair thinning. However, the decline in estrogen may reduce some PCOS-related symptoms like heavy menstrual bleeding.”

While ovarian cysts typically shrink after menopause, Dr Bedi notes that the underlying hormonal imbalances and metabolic issues can continue. “Some women may also face a slightly higher risk of endometrial cancer, as prolonged exposure to unopposed estrogen (without sufficient progesterone) can lead to thickening of the uterine lining. Maintaining a healthy weight and ensuring regular gynaecological checkups are important preventive measures.”

Hormonal changes from PCOS and menopause affect women's mood and cognitive function.

Lifestyle tips for managing PCOS post-menopause

The hormonal shifts associated with both PCOS and menopause can influence mood and cognitive function. “Women with PCOS are more prone to anxiety, depression, and body image concerns, and these challenges may intensify during menopause due to sleep disturbances, hot flashes, and hormonal decline,” Dr Bedi explains.

“Ongoing metabolic stress can also affect brain health and increase the risk of cognitive decline in later years. Addressing emotional well-being is therefore a vital aspect of long-term care. Counselling, support groups, mindfulness practices, and regular physical activity can help manage stress and improve quality of life during the menopausal transition.”

“The cornerstone of managing PCOS through and beyond menopause lies in lifestyle modification,” Dr Bedi says. “A balanced diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats can help regulate insulin levels and maintain a healthy weight. Regular exercise, both aerobic and strength training, improves metabolic health and reduces cardiovascular risk.”

She also stresses the importance of regular medical follow-ups. “Health professionals may recommend periodic screening for diabetes, cholesterol levels, and blood pressure, along with bone density tests, since the risk of osteoporosis increases after menopause. In some cases, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may be considered, but it should be carefully evaluated given the existing hormonal and metabolic profile in women with PCOS.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.