Poor gut health increases Type 2 diabetes risk? Know which foods to eat and avoid

Gut bacteria play a very crucial role in determining your blood sugar levels. This is why one needs to eat gut-friendly foods, not just to support good gut health but also to stabilise blood sugar levels. Addressing how sugar levels are impacted by the gut, Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Co-Founder and Director at Leucine Rich Bio Pvt Ltd, told HT Lifestyle that an imbalance in gut microbes can actually interfere with insulin sensitivity, affect inflammation and disturb glucose metabolism. Particularly for type 2 diabetes, gut health has a major influence. Type 2 Diabetes chances may rise if your gut health is weak. (Picture credit: Pexels)

How is gut health connected to diabetes?

Explaining how gut microbiota plays a role, Dr Dhar elaborated, “Diabetic patients’ disrupted gut microbiomes are characterised by a scarcity of SCFA-producing, beneficial microbes, including Faecalibacterium prausnitzii and Roseburia, and an overabundance of pathogenic and inflammation-inducing microorganisms.” In other words, people with diabetes have fewer beneficial gut bacteria that control inflammation and support insulin function.

“Such complications diminish the gut's ability to control barrier function, raising the likelihood of gut leaks and circulation of disruptive lipopolysaccharide (LPS) endotoxin. The sustained elevation of LPS drives inflammation, which reduces insulin's effectiveness on body tissues and consequently leads to resistance. SCFAs are known to stimulate the release of GLP-1 and PYY and are capable of releasing insulin while controlling appetite and glucose metabolism,” Dr Dhar added.

A healthy gut makes sure insulin functions also work well, keeping blood sugar levels stable. It helps control inflammation and manage appetite. Long story short, maintaining good gut health may also lower the risk of Type 2 Diabetes.

Exercise and diet to boost gut health

Next, exercise is often recommended to support both gut health and blood sugar levels. Suggesting the ideal exercise duration, Dr Dhar revealed, “Aim for 150 minutes each week of moderate aerobic exercise (like brisk walking and swimming) and 2 sessions of resistance training, which also improves microbiome diversity and lowers endotoxemia. ”

Besides exercise, even diet is essential. A good diet also helps reduce lipid inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity. Dr Dhar recommended a practice called meal sequencing. “Consume fibre first, followed by protein, and finish with fats and carbohydrates (especially the starchy/sugary ones) to help lower post-meal glucose peaks."

Foods to eat and avoid

Foods to eat and avoid

Dr Dhar listed out what one should eat and avoid:

What to eat

Prebiotic and fermentable fibre: They are found in legumes (chickpeas and lentils), oats, resistant starch (potatoes and rice that have been cooked and cooled), raw bananas, Jerusalem artichokes, and other foods to promote the production of SCFAs.

They are found in legumes (chickpeas and lentils), oats, resistant starch (potatoes and rice that have been cooked and cooled), raw bananas, Jerusalem artichokes, and other foods to promote the production of SCFAs. Fermented foods with probiotics: Unsweetened yoghurt with live cultures, kefir, plain sauerkraut, kimchi (in moderation of sodium), and unsweetened fermented soy.

Unsweetened yoghurt with live cultures, kefir, plain sauerkraut, kimchi (in moderation of sodium), and unsweetened fermented soy. Healthy fats: omega-3 sources (flaxseed, chia seeds, fatty fish, and salmon) to decrease inflammation in the gut and increase insulin sensitivity.

omega-3 sources (flaxseed, chia seeds, fatty fish, and salmon) to decrease inflammation in the gut and increase insulin sensitivity. High polyphenol: Green tea, berries, dark chocolate (>70%), and turmeric and ginger spices to improve gut flora and increase their diversity.

What not to eat

Refined sugars and carbohydrates : They (sodas, pastries, and white bread) enable certain pathogenic bacteria to thrive and result in post-meal glucose spikes.

: They (sodas, pastries, and white bread) enable certain pathogenic bacteria to thrive and result in post-meal glucose spikes. Saturated fats: Overfeeding endotoxin-producing bacteria with saturated fats, especially from processed meat, full-fat dairy and palm or coconut oil, as well as oil, butter, and lard from beef and other sources.

Overfeeding endotoxin-producing bacteria with saturated fats, especially from processed meat, full-fat dairy and palm or coconut oil, as well as oil, butter, and lard from beef and other sources. Artificial sweeteners: Artificial sweeteners (like saccharin and sucrose), which some studies have found to disrupt the balance of the gut microbial ecosystem.

Artificial sweeteners (like saccharin and sucrose), which some studies have found to disrupt the balance of the gut microbial ecosystem. Antibiotic treatments: Overprescribing antibiotic treatment (which is only done with strict necessity), as they obliterate gut microbiomes that perform vital functions, like producing SCFAs and protective microbial barriers.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.