Skipping meals on weekdays and bingeing on weekends? Gastroenterologist explains how this habit harms your gut

Lifestyles are increasingly becoming erratic, with the hustle hard mindset on weekdays and the resultant fatigue leading to mindless indulgence in the name of unwinding. This shift is noticed in the eating habits, weekdays filled with excessive caffeine, rushed lunches, and sometimes even missed meals. Meanwhile, weekends turn into a free-for-all of takeout, late-night snacks, processed foods, drinks and a lot of overeating. But this unpredictable eating cycle is silently wrecking your gut health. From eating whatever you can during the commute to work to bingeing on pizza on weekend nights, the weekly surprise you give your gut is dangerous. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with Dr Anukalp Prakash, Director of Gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, elaborated how this common pattern of weekend overindulgence followed by weekday neglect is bad for your gut health, triggering gastrointestinal issues.

He noted, “As a gastroenterologist, I commonly encounter individuals who are not aware that most of their symptoms, bloating, acidity, constipation or diarrhoea, or even long-term digestive problems, result from unstable eating patterns. The weekend binge, weekday crash cycle is a sustainable lifestyle only in the short term, yet it puts undue stress on the gut and deranges its function in the long run. The secret to long-term digestive well-being isn't deprivation or excess, but balance.”

The gastroenterologist further shared a guide, covering how the common weekday and weekend eating patterns look and what the resultant consequences are on your gut:

Poor eating habits during weekend and the impacts

Binge eating junk food in front of TV is a common habit during weekend.(Shutterstock)

1. Sudden caloric surges:

Weekend binge-eating, be it ordering takeout, drinking alcohol, or having several cheat meals, overloads the digestive system with too much fat, sugars, and processed foods.

Such an abrupt surge can overburden the stomach and intestines, hindering digestion and causing discomfort, bloating, acid reflux, constipation and bowel movements.

2. Disturbance of gut microbiome:

The gut loves consistency and high-fibre, balanced meals. Large amounts of high-fat, low-fibre meals can adversely affect the gut microbiota, the community of friendly bacteria which aid in digestion and immunity.

Upsetting this balance may result in inflammation, digestive intolerance, and even mood swings.

3. Alcohol and digestive irritation:

Too much weekend drinking is irritating to the lining of the stomach, stimulates acid production, and causes impaired nutrient absorption.

It also lowers the pressure in the lower oesophageal sphincter, leading to or aggravating acid reflux.

Poor eating habits during weekdays and the impacts

Weekdays are so hectic that sometimes you eat on the go or skip meals. (Shutterstock)

1. Missing breakfast and rescheduled meals:

Work stress and hectic schedules tend to get individuals skipping breakfast or delaying lunch until late afternoon.

This irregular eating confuses the natural rhythm of the gut, fostering greater acid production between meals and heightening the potential for gastritis, heartburn, and ulcers.

2. Irregular eating causes irregular bowels:

With irregular meals, the bowel movements are irregular as well. Constipation, bloating, or urgency to defecate are usual in individuals who eat irregularly.

For individuals with pre-existing conditions like IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome), these changes cause flare-ups.

3. Speed-eating and poor food choices:

Throughout the work week, individuals tend to rush through meals or grab packaged snacks due to a lack of time.

Inadequate chewing or eating while on the move lowers digestive enzyme effectiveness, leading to indigestion and nutrient malabsorption.

Gut-health effects of this unhealthy eating cycle

Irregular eating habit invites gut issues like constipation and diarrhoea.(Shutterstock)

The gut is not prepared to manage feast-or-famine patterns. Continuously oscillating between overeating and undernourishment can lead to:

1. Induce functional gastrointestinal disorders such as dyspepsia and IBS.

2. Boosts the risk of acid reflux, constipation, and diarrhoea.

3. Weaken gut immunity, with increased susceptibility to infections.

4. Contribute to metabolic conditions such as insulin resistance and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

5. Affect mental health through the gut-brain axis—bad gut health can exacerbate anxiety, fatigue, and brain fog.

Healthy eating habits to follow throughout the week

Make sure you eat healthy both on weekdays and weekends. Portion control is must. (Shutterstock)

1. Maintain a regular meal timing:

Eat at frequent intervals, even during weekends.

A little indulgence is okay, but don't make sudden food quality or quantity shifts.

2. Practice portion control during indulgences:

Instead of overloading the plate, savour your food in moderation.

Opt for grilled or baked items over deep-fried ones when possible.

3. Avoid skipping meals:

If your mornings are busy, prep simple, gut-friendly meals like fruit with yoghurt or whole-grain toast with eggs.

4. Hydrate and move:

Water supports digestion, and physical activity helps regulate bowel movements.

A short walk after meals can reduce bloating and aid digestion.

5. Limit caffeine and alcohol:

Both irritate the stomach and interfere with digestion.

Balance them with proper hydration and avoid drinking on an empty stomach.

6. Listen to your gut:

Persistent symptoms such as acidity, bloating, or irritable bowel do not go away.

Take medical counsel to exclude underlying gastrointestinal disease.

ALSO READ: IBS vs IBD: Gastroenterologist shares the main differences between the two common gut conditions

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.