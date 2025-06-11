Gynaecologists share how to reduce risk of miscarriage in first trimester: Avoid alcohol and excessive caffeine

Gauahar Khan launched her podcast, MaaaNoranjan, and spoke about her experience with motherhood in the June 1 episode. The model-turned-actor, who is pregnant with her and husband Zaid Darbar's second child, got candid about her pregnancy journey with their first son Zehaan and shared a heartfelt revelation about suffering a miscarriage before his birth. Also read | Gauahar Khan breaks down as she recalls suffering miscarriage, calls out Suniel Shetty's ‘comfort of C-section’ comment Even though miscarriage is normal during pregnancy, doctors say it is shrouded in silence and stigma. (Freepik)

In doing so, Gauahar Khan not only elucidated the need to break the taboo surrounding pregnancy loss but also highlighted the importance of awareness and support.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, doctors said that miscarriage is a relatively common experience for many women, and by acknowledging the prevalence of miscarriage, we can work towards creating a more supportive and understanding environment for those who have experienced pregnancy loss.

Miscarriage in the first trimester is not uncommon

Dr Sangita Gandhi, consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said, “First-trimester miscarriage is far more common than most people realise, occurring in about 10 to 20 per cent of known pregnancies.”

Dr Sujata Rathod, consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane agreed that ‘first-trimester miscarriage demonstrates a reality that is experienced by most women, and even though miscarriage is normal during pregnancy, it is shrouded in silence and stigma'.

Causes of miscarriage

Dr Rathod said, “The first trimester has a short three-month period of acute change and development during the pregnancy and that is why miscarriage can occur during this transformation. Miscarriage may have factors associated with chromosomal abnormalities, levels of hormones, or other previous medical issues. Regardless of whether or not a miscarriage was averted, it is possible for women to persist with certain measures of pregnancy safety.”

Dr Gandhi added, “The most frequent cause is chromosomal abnormalities, which are random genetic errors that occur during fertilisation. These are usually beyond anyone’s control and are not a reflection of the mother’s health, lifestyle, or actions.”

Women should also get screened for hormonal imbalances, infections, and uterine abnormalities—especially if they’ve experienced prior losses.(Pixabay)

Lifestyle changes and managing health conditions

That said, several factors are within our reach that can support a healthy early pregnancy. Dr Gandhi said, “A balanced diet, adequate hydration, and proper rest are vital. Avoiding tobacco, alcohol, recreational drugs, and even excessive caffeine can reduce the risk. Additionally, women with underlying conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, or autoimmune diseases should seek preconception counselling and work closely with their healthcare provider to optimise health before and during pregnancy.”

Dr Rathod said that women can lead a healthy lifestyle, manage chronic disease, avoid harmful substances, and seek early post-conception care. She added, “In addition to physical well-being for women, we need to establish emotional well-being for women to proclaim these processes without controversy. Education and awareness enable women in their choice of when and how to disclose early signs of a miscarriage if they experience one, and how they may seek medical advice and services.”

Prenatal care matters

Dr Gandhali Deorukhkar, consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “While not all miscarriages can be prevented, proactive prenatal care plays a critical role in reducing risks.”

Dr Deorukhkar said, “Starting folic acid at least three months before conception has been shown to decrease neural tube defects and support fetal development. Women should also get screened for hormonal imbalances, infections, and uterine abnormalities — especially if they’ve experienced prior losses. Regular ultrasounds and blood tests in the early weeks can help monitor the viability of the pregnancy.”

She added that emotional support is equally important, as stress and anxiety can impact hormonal balance – and 'if a miscarriage does occur, remember that many women go on to have healthy pregnancies in the future with the right medicalguidance'. If you experience any concerning symptoms or have questions about your pregnancy, don't hesitate to reach out to your healthcare provider.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.