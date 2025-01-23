Miscarriage to higher PCOS risk, how frequent use of plastic impacts female fertility: Proactive measures to take now

Constant and unmindful use of plastic introduces endocrine disruptors into our daily lives, posing threats to female fertility and overall hormonal health, Dr Rashmi Agarwal, fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Gurugram, told HT Lifestyle. It is the need of the hour for not only women but others as well to regulate the use of microplastics and improve their quality of life. Also read | India emerges as the largest plastic polluter globally Plastics are commonly used daily in everything from packaging to household items. However, their frequent use comes with hidden dangers to the reproductive health of women. (Representative picture: Freepik)

What you need to know about plastic

Plastics are commonly used daily in everything from packaging to household items. However, their frequent use comes with hidden dangers to the reproductive health of women. According to various studies, many plastics release harmful chemicals known as endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), which interfere with the body’s hormonal balance and are known to hurt female fertility.

When it comes to women, these disruptions can leave a lasting effect not only on fertility, but also on menstrual health, and cause negative long-term reproductive outcomes. As the prevalence of plastics grows, understanding their effects on female health becomes of utmost importance.

“Long-term exposure to those substances has been linked in researches to problems during pregnant, abnormal menstrual cycles, and reduced egg quality. According to some study, these substances will also be involved in diseases like endometriosis and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), that could both have an effect on fertility,” Dr Rashmi said.

Young girls who are exposed to EDCs at an early age may encounter premature puberty, which can affect fertility in later years and induce problems while conceiving. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Dangers of endocrine disruptors

Dr Rashmi says endocrine disruptors are chemicals that tend to mimic or interfere with the body’s natural hormones, mainly estrogen. Various studies have proven that they are commonly found in plastics, including bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates, and also get mixed up into food, water, and air, she said. As time passes, these disruptors can take a toll on the female’s reproductive health.

Dr Rashmi lists out commonly seen problems in women because of these:

⦿ Hormonal imbalances: EDCs mimic hormones, interfering with irregular menstrual cycles, increased estrogen levels, and disrupted ovulation cycling which can cause difficulty while conceiving.

⦿ Interferes with ovarian function: As per studies, prolonged exposure to BPA can cause disturbance in ovarian function, affecting egg quality and the likelihood of successful conception. Hence, a woman may struggle to get pregnant and fulfill her dream of motherhood.

⦿ Raise the chances of miscarriage: Phthalates have been associated with increased rates of pregnancy loss and complications during the first trimester.

⦿ Puberty and developmental issues: Young girls who are exposed to EDCs at an early age may encounter premature puberty, which can affect fertility in later years and induce problems while conceiving.

⦿ Higher risk of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): This is a common hormonal condition that affects women of reproductive age. It causes infertility and is linked to higher levels of BPA and phthalates in the bloodstream.

What you can do

While plastic offers convenience, it can give a tough time to women and their health. However, women can take proactive measures to limit their exposure to plastic in order to lower the risk.

“Avoid plastics as these regularly contain harmful substances that may impact the fertility. Choose product made of glass, stainless-steel, or BPA-free materials can assist limit the exposure to chemicals that disrupt hormones. Limit chemical leaching can also be done by avoiding the use of plastic containers in the microwave and not storing food in plastic,” Dr Rashmi said.

She added, “Reducing the use of single-use plastics and supporting companies that emphasise non-toxic, eco-friendly products can also create a safer environment. Women can safeguard their reproductive and hormonal well-being from the possible hazards of plastic exposure by making thoughtful decisions.”

Reducing the use of single-use plastics can create a safer environment. (AFP)

Chemical exposure may be further decreased by buying organic produce whenever possible and increasing consumption of whole foods, which are much less likely to be packaged in plastics.

According to Dr Rashmi, advocating for legal guidelines that limit dangerous chemical compounds in plastics and educating oneself on the materials used in commonplace items can help encourage greater cultural change for better health results.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.