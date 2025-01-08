The hidden dangers of perfumes: Why they're an invisible threat to your teen’s health and their future

If you’re someone who prioritizes wellness and has health-focused New Year’s resolutions, here’s something you might have missed: according to a study published by JAMA Network Open, perfumes and scented products could be silently harming your and your children's health. These studies are drawing attention to a group of chemicals known as phthalates — chemicals commonly found in popular perfumes, nail polishes, and hair care products. Phthalates are also used in plastic products, food packaging, and even our food itself, making it difficult to avoid exposure. While a good perfume has the capacity to make you feel great, the cons in this situation really outweigh the pros. The hidden dangers of perfumes

So, what’s the issue with phthalates?

The concern lies in the long-term, multi-generation effects of these chemicals on your bodies. Phthalates have been linked to a range of harmful outcomes, including insulin resistance, cardiovascular disease, and even developmental issues in children. The JAMA study found that higher urinary levels of phthalates in adolescents were associated with a 25% increased risk of hyperactivity. Additionally, the same research group found that these children also had poorer performance in subjects like math. As if that weren’t concerning enough, studies also show that phthalates can disrupt the endocrine system, interfering with hormones that regulate everything from our growth to our reproductive health.

It’s no surprise that experts are alarmed. The endocrine system is crucial for maintaining our body’s overall balance. Hormones produced by glands like the thyroid and pituitary regulate essential functions, including metabolism, mood, and reproduction. Phthalates, along with other chemicals like parabens, are classified as endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) — substances that can mimic or interfere with these hormones, leading to serious long-term effects.

This brings us back to the fact that phthalates and other EDCs can have multigenerational effects — when a person is exposed to these chemicals, the impact may be passed down to future generations. Andrea Gore, a pharmacology and toxicology professor at the University of Texas at Austin told the Washington Post that chemicals can disrupt sperm or egg cells, potentially affecting the health of unborn children. “The fact that chemicals have multigenerational effects is the most compelling example why — if a chemical is introduced, and then pulled from the market later — it’s too late: that cycle of heritability has already begun,” Gore said. “No one wants their grandchildren to be destined for illness, a generation before they are even conceived.”

So, what can we do about it?

Experts suggest making small, sustainable changes to minimize your exposure to these harmful chemicals. If you’re concerned about the impact of fragrances on your health, one of the easiest ways to reduce exposure is by switching to phthalate-free personal care products. While it may not be realistic to overhaul your entire beauty routine overnight, even making small changes, such as using phthalate-free perfumes or opting for fragrance-free laundry detergents, can make a difference.

It is also advised to focus on manageable changes since it can be overwhelming to consider all the potential sources of endocrine disruptors, One important step is to reduce the consumption of ultra-processed foods and avoid heating food in plastic containers, as these can contain phthalates.

Additionally, switching to cleaner, more natural skincare and beauty products can also go a long way in minimizing exposure. While it’s important to read ingredient lists carefully, keep in mind that some products may list “fragrance” without specifying the chemicals used, including phthalates, which aren’t always disclosed.

The push for safer products isn’t just for adults. For families with children or teens, it’s important to have open conversations about safer, non-toxic alternatives. Teens who are interested in self-care should be presented with gentler, safer options for their skincare routines. This can be a great opportunity to create awareness about safer personal care products in a way that resonates with younger generations.

As more research reveals the harmful effects of endocrine-disrupting chemicals, we are starting to see that our everyday choices — from the perfumes we wear to the shampoos we use — matter more than ever. By being informed and making smarter choices about the products we use, we can take control of our health and protect ourselves from these hidden dangers. So, when it comes to your health and wellness, are fragrances worth the risk?