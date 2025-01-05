Women's health: Here's how emotional trauma after miscarriage can secretly affect fertility

Experiencing a miscarriage is deeply distressing and for couples who endure multiple miscarriages, the emotional, physical and psychological toll is compounded. Recurrent miscarriages — typically defined as two or more consecutive losses before the 20th week of pregnancy — can be particularly complex, often signaling underlying fertility issues. Recurrent pregnancy loss: A warning sign for underlying fertility issues.(Image by jcomp on Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Seema Jain, Director – Department of IVF and Fertility at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Pune, shared, “The link between recurrent miscarriages and fertility is intricate, involving various factors, including hormonal imbalances, genetic abnormalities and psychological challenges. Understanding the causes and implications of recurrent pregnancy loss can be the key to improving fertility outcomes and helping couples on their journey to parenthood.”

Miscarriages as indicators of underlying fertility issues

Dr Seema Jain revealed, “Miscarriages are not uncommon, with approximately 10-20% of known pregnancies ending in loss. When miscarriages are recurrent, however, they may indicate specific underlying fertility issues that need to be addressed for a successful pregnancy. Recurrent miscarriages are often associated with both structural and functional problems within the reproductive system, which can directly impact fertility.”

One common underlying cause is uterine abnormalities. Dr Seema Jain said, “Structural issues like fibroids, polyps, or a septate uterus (a condition where a fibrous band divides the uterine cavity) can interfere with embryo implantation or growth, leading to recurrent pregnancy loss. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, and other reproductive disorders also raise the likelihood of miscarriage and are often associated with reduced fertility. Additionally, age plays a role: women over 35 are at greater risk for both miscarriages and infertility due to decreased egg quality and potential genetic abnormalities.”

She added, “Given the potential for underlying conditions, recurrent miscarriages serve as critical indicators, highlighting the need for thorough evaluations, diagnostic testing, and timely medical intervention. By understanding the root cause of pregnancy loss, couples can take steps toward addressing the issue, which may, in turn, improve their fertility prospects.”

Hormonal imbalances: A common cause of miscarriages and infertility

Hormonal imbalances are frequently implicated in both recurrent miscarriages and infertility. According to Dr Seema Jain, hormones are essential for regulating the menstrual cycle, ovulation and pregnancy maintenance where even minor fluctuations in hormone levels can affect fertility and the ability to sustain a pregnancy.

She explained, “One of the most common hormonal issues linked to miscarriage is luteal phase defect, which occurs when the body does not produce enough progesterone to support the uterine lining after ovulation. Without adequate progesterone, the embryo may struggle to implant or may not be able to develop properly, leading to miscarriage. Low progesterone levels are also a common cause of infertility, as they affect the uterus's ability to nurture a fertilised egg. Other hormonal issues, such as thyroid dysfunction, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and insulin resistance, can also increase the likelihood of miscarriage and negatively impact fertility.”

She elaborated, “In cases of thyroid dysfunction, for example, an underactive or overactive thyroid can lead to imbalanced levels of estrogen and progesterone, which are crucial for a healthy pregnancy. Addressing these hormonal imbalances through medications, lifestyle modifications, and medical treatments is often essential for improving fertility and preventing further miscarriages. Hormone therapy, such as progesterone supplementation, can sometimes help to create a more conducive environment for pregnancy, providing additional support for both conception and fetal development.”

Genetic abnormalities: A key link between miscarriages and conception difficulties

Genetic abnormalities are another common cause of recurrent miscarriages and may also contribute to difficulties with conception. Dr Seema Jain said, “Chromosomal abnormalities occur when there is an issue with the number or structure of chromosomes within an embryo. In most cases, these abnormalities happen randomly and may not indicate a problem with either parent's genetic material. However, when miscarriages are recurrent, genetic factors may play a more significant role, with one or both partners potentially carrying a genetic mutation that disrupts normal fetal development.”

One well-known genetic cause is a condition known as balanced translocation, where one partner has chromosomes that are rearranged but balanced, meaning they carry all the necessary genetic information but in an unusual structure. Dr Seema Jain assured, “This condition does not typically affect the health of the parent but can result in an unbalanced chromosomal arrangement in the embryo, often leading to miscarriage. Couples who experience recurrent miscarriages may be advised to undergo genetic testing to determine if there is a chromosomal issue contributing to their losses.”

In addition to structural chromosomal abnormalities, single-gene mutations and inherited conditions can sometimes affect pregnancy outcomes. Dr Seema Jain stated, “For instance, gene mutations related to clotting disorders, such as Factor V Leiden, may increase the risk of miscarriage due to blood flow issues in the placenta. Early detection through genetic counseling and screening can help couples understand their reproductive risks and explore options such as preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), which can screen embryos for genetic abnormalities before implantation in cases of in vitro fertilization (IVF).”

The importance of early medical intervention

Given the complex relationship between recurrent miscarriages and fertility, early medical intervention can be vital in preventing additional pregnancy loss and supporting overall reproductive health. Dr Seema Jain said, “When couples experience recurrent pregnancy loss, consulting with a fertility specialist or reproductive endocrinologist is often the first step. Through comprehensive evaluations, including blood tests, imaging, and genetic screenings, doctors can identify potential causes and tailor a treatment plan accordingly.”

She informed, “Treatment options vary depending on the cause of miscarriage. If hormonal imbalances are detected, hormone therapy or lifestyle changes may be recommended. In cases of structural abnormalities, surgery might be necessary to correct uterine issues. If genetic abnormalities are a factor, genetic counseling and assisted reproductive technologies like IVF may offer a viable pathway to conception. Early intervention also allows healthcare providers to implement preventive measures. For instance, couples diagnosed with clotting disorders may benefit from blood-thinning medications or other treatments to reduce the risk of miscarriage. The sooner these issues are addressed, the greater the likelihood of a successful pregnancy outcome, as early intervention can mitigate complications before they escalate.”

Psychological trauma and its impact on fertility

The emotional and psychological impact of recurrent miscarriage can be profound, often creating additional obstacles on the path to parenthood. Dr Seema Jain said, “Each pregnancy loss carries with it a wave of grief, anxiety, and self-doubt, and repeated losses can lead to feelings of helplessness and fear surrounding future pregnancies. This psychological trauma can, in turn, influence physical health and fertility. Stress and emotional distress can affect hormonal balance and overall health, potentially exacerbating fertility issues. The body’s stress response releases cortisol and other stress hormones, which can disrupt the delicate balance needed for ovulation and pregnancy.”

Women who have experienced recurrent miscarriages may become hypervigilant about any symptoms or changes during a pregnancy, leading to increased anxiety that, in turn, could impact fertility. Dr Seema Jain said, “Incorporating psychological support as part of fertility treatment can help couples navigate the emotional challenges associated with recurrent miscarriage. Counseling, support groups, and stress-reduction techniques like mindfulness and meditation may help mitigate the psychological toll of miscarriage, improving resilience and emotional well-being. A well-supported, relaxed mental state can positively impact fertility, contributing to a more favorable environment for conception.”

Breaking the cycle of recurrent miscarriage and infertility

Breaking the cycle of recurrent miscarriages and fertility struggles often requires a multifaceted approach that addresses both physical and emotional health. Dr Seema Jain asserted, “By understanding the possible causes—whether they are hormonal, genetic, structural, or psychological—couples and healthcare providers can work together to create a comprehensive treatment plan. Early intervention, lifestyle adjustments, and emotional support can be key components in restoring hope and enhancing fertility outcomes. Each miscarriage can serve as a learning point, helping doctors and patients alike to narrow down possible causes and solutions.”

She concluded, “Although the path to parenthood may be challenging, advances in reproductive medicine, genetic testing, and psychological support have greatly improved the prospects for couples facing recurrent pregnancy loss. Through a proactive, informed approach, many couples can move beyond the cycle of recurrent miscarriage and work toward a successful pregnancy. Understanding the complex relationship between recurrent miscarriages and fertility allows couples to gain a sense of control and hope, knowing that solutions are within reach, even in the face of such profound challenges.”