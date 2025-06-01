Gauahar Khan breaks down as she recalls suffering miscarriage, calls out Suniel Shetty's ‘comfort of C-section’ comment

Actor Gauahar Khan rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss 7, earning praise for her bold attitude and strong personality. She has now launched her own YouTube podcast, MaaaNoranjan, where she discusses topics like motherhood, pregnancy, and more. In the first episode, Gauahar opened up about suffering a miscarriage before the birth of her son Zehaan and also criticised Suniel Shetty’s recent remarks about the “comfort of C-section”. (Also Read: After facing backlash, Suniel Shetty says his comment on Athiya choosing natural delivery was ‘blown out of proportion’) Gauahar Khan expressed anger over Suniel Shetty's remark on C-section delivery.

Gauahar Khan on her miscarriage

Gauahar shared that she had undergone a C-section for her first delivery. Fighting back tears, she revealed she had a miscarriage before Zehaan’s birth. “There’s one thing I never told everyone. I did have a miscarriage before Zehaan. What should I tell you about that feeling? It’s impossible to describe it. It was a pregnancy, I lost the baby after almost 9 weeks. That loss was extremely difficult. And I’ll be able to talk about it more in upcoming episodes,” she said.

Gauahar criticises Suniel Shetty's C-section remark

The actor was visibly emotional and upset as she addressed Suniel’s comment in which he praised his daughter Athiya for not opting for a C-section. Gauahar said, “A what? I want to like scream at the top of my voice and say, How could you say that? Like how? There are so many myths around this topic — that if someone is having a C-section, it’s the easier option. How can there be so much misinformation? and for a male celebrity to say that, who didn’t go through pregnancy, didn’t carry a child, doesn’t know how painful C-section is.”

What Suniel Shetty said

In an interview with News18, Suniel said, “In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby, she chose not to do that and had a natural delivery. I remember how every nurse and paediatrician in the hospital said that it’s unbelievable how she went through the whole process. That hit me as a father. I was like, ‘Wow, she’s ready!’ Athiya was very, very strong to do that.” His comments drew criticism online, prompting the actor to later clarify that his words were blown out of proportion.

Gauahar’s pregnancy journey

Gauahar welcomed her first child, Zehaan, with husband Zaid Darbar in 2023. The couple is now expecting their second child and recently announced the news via a video on social media, captioned: “Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love. #GazaBaby2.”