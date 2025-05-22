After facing backlash, Suniel Shetty says his comment on Athiya choosing natural delivery was ‘blown out of proportion’

Suniel Shetty recently found himself in soup over his comments on daughter Athiya Shetty's birthing choices. The actor had praised Athiya for choosing not to have a caesarean section and instead going for a natural delivery. His comment did not sit well with many in social media, particularly women, who slammed the actor for commenting on a woman's body without knowing what she has to go through. Now, in a new interaction with Moneycontrol, Suniel said that his comment was ‘blown out of proportion.’ (Also read: Women are furious at Suniel Shetty as he praises Athiya for not choosing ‘comfortable' C-section: ‘Just shut up!’) Suniel Shetty has issued a clarification over his recent comment over the choice of his daughter Athiya Shetty's birthing process.

What Suniel said

In the new interaction, Suniel said, “It has been completely blown out of proportion. Just tell me, if someone goes through surgery, wouldn't I know the outcome? It's a 200-word or more interview in which I discuss the importance of a young father or man-to-be seeing his wife's delivery. That's what elevates his wife to a pedestal: not only love, but respect for the rest of his life. That's why maa ko devi ka darja diya jata hai (women are seen as goddesses) — that's all I had said.”

‘That is why performers do not come forward’

He went on to add, "Someone takes the two lines and writes on them, and it is not their own - that is why performers do not come forward. Because everything revolves on political participation. If you support your nation, they will label you as right-wing and support the BJP."

Speaking with News18, Suniel had said, "In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby, she chose not to do that and had a natural delivery. I remember how every nurse and paediatrician in the hospital said that it’s unbelievable how she went through the whole process. That hit me as a father. I was like, ‘Wow, she’s ready!’ Athiya was very, very strong to do that...Not once has she shown any kind of stress or a frown, or indicated that she’s tired and exhausted."

Athiya and her husband-cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their first child, daughter named Evaarah on March 24 this year. They got married in January 2023.

On the work front, Suniel will next be seen in the film Kesari Veer. The historical action film is directed by Prince Dhiman and stars Sooraj Pancholi in his comeback role. It is set to release in theatres on May 23.