Women are furious at Suniel Shetty as he praises Athiya for not choosing ‘comfortable' C-section: ‘Just shut up!’

Actor Suniel Shetty's recent statement over the choice of his daughter Athiya Shetty's birthing process has left internet fuming. Taking to Reddit, many people criticised Suniel for praising Athiya Shetty for ditching the “comfort of having a caesarean baby” and choosing “a natural delivery”. (Also Read | Suniel Shetty is proud of Athiya Shetty for choosing natural delivery over C-section: ‘Wow, she’s ready') Reddit isn't happy with Suniel Shetty's comment on Athiya Shetty's delivery process.

Suniel Shetty's remark makes Reddit angry

"That hit you as a father? Sure, why not? I mean you didn't tear up your vagina to pop someone so your opinion is sure being asked!!" wrote a Redditor. "I want whatever he’s smoking, calling c-section easy," said a person. "Him saying that c-section is comfortable is something so dumb, and if someone is uninformed about something, they should just shut up," read a comment.

A person wrote on Reddit, "Multiple users have already pointed out the fault in his statement regarding C-section. But I just want to point out, even if it were true, so what?! Does a woman bring value to the birthing bed only when she has to suffer for it? Would a baby be less of a baby if they weren't delivered via natural birth? How horrendous of a thought process that woman has to go through pain for them to gain respect!!!" A comment read, "C-section isn't done for the comfort, Mr Shetty. It's a necessity to ensure both mother & child are alive."

"Yes, because having your body ripped open and re-stitched, then needing it to heal for 6 weeks whilst looking after a newborn and being postpartum doesn't involve pain. I know of women whose stitches reopen and whose healing takes longer. Also, his daughter has access to help, such as nannies, cooks, etc., that most women don't," commented another person.

What Suniel had said about Athiya choosing to go for natural delivery

Speaking with News18 recently, Suniel had said, "In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby, she chose not to do that and had a natural delivery. I remember how every nurse and paediatrician in the hospital said that it’s unbelievable how she went through the whole process. That hit me as a father. I was like, ‘Wow, she’s ready!’ Athiya was very, very strong to do that...Not once has she shown any kind of stress or a frown, or indicated that she’s tired and exhausted."

About Athiya's family

Athiya and her husband-cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their first child, daughter named Evaarah on March 24 this year. They got married in January 2023.