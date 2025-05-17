Suniel Shetty is proud of Athiya Shetty for choosing natural delivery over C-section: ‘Wow, she’s ready'

Suniel Shetty says Athiya was strong to choose natural delivery over C-section

Suniel praised Athiya for choosing not to have a caesarean section and instead going for a natural delivery. He said, "In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby, she chose not to do that and had a natural delivery. I remember how every nurse and paediatrician in the hospital said that it’s unbelievable how she went through the whole process. That hit me as a father. I was like, ‘Wow, she’s ready!’ Athiya was very, very strong to do that."

Suniel Shetty calls his daughter Athiya a fantastic mother

Describing Athiya as a mother, Suniel added, "Her mother is a strong woman herself and Athiya probably absorbed all of that from her. I have to reiterate that Athiya is such a beautiful mother. Not once has she shown any kind of stress or a frown, or indicated that she’s tired and exhausted. Athiya has embraced motherhood like a fish to water. She’s absolutely fantastic. Every father thinks of their daughters as little babies. I did too, and wondered if she’d be able to handle motherhood — but she’s unbelievable!"

He further expressed how proud he is of his daughter for the way she has adapted to her new life and how she handled the delivery, taking everything in her stride.

Athiya and KL Rahul welcomed their baby daughter on 24 March this year. Recently, the cricketer took to Instagram to share an unseen photo of himself and Athiya playing with their newborn daughter Evaarah, and revealed the meaning behind her name. The caption of the post read: “Our baby girl, our everything.🪷 Evaarah/इवारा ~ Gift of God.”

Suniel Shetty’s upcoming film

Suniel will next be seen in the film Kesari Veer. The historical action film is directed by Prince Dhiman and also stars Sooraj Pancholi in his comeback role, along with Vivek Oberoi, Barkha Bisht, Aruna Irani, and Akanksha Sharma in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 23.