Suniel Shetty writes emotional post about newborn granddaughter: ‘When I hold her, nothing else matters'

Suniel took to LinkedIn and penned a note about the years he spent chasing roles, deals, and recognition — only to realise that the most profound joy comes from life’s simplest blessings. He wrote, "It’s funny how life works. You spend years chasing things you think will make you happy. The right roles, the right deals, a larger office, more money, the perfect comeback, more recognition. More everything. But you know what I’ve learned? That real joy mainly comes from the simplest of things."

Suniel Shetty on becoming a grandfather

The actor further reflected on the emotions of entering this new phase of life, "Becoming a grandfather recently is a feeling I can’t even describe. It’s a happiness that’s pure and untouched by anything the world can give or take away. I’ve spent decades building and running businesses, making films, trying to create something meaningful. And I’m proud of that. But when I hold my granddaughter, none of that matters. The race to have more kind of fades when you come to that point in life where you realise what truly matters. And seeing my Amma hold her great-granddaughter in her arms is the kind of moment that is now a core memory. I’ll never get over the beauty of such moments."

He also reminisced about his childhood in Mangalore, the barefoot summers, open fields, and lovingly prepared meals. “The joy came from being with family, from nature, from laughter that didn’t cost a thing. Somewhere along the way, I got caught up in the chase. It happens to all of us,” he wrote.

While Shetty made it clear that he remains ambitious and has much more to achieve, his perspective has evolved. The constant pressure to accumulate more has now been replaced by a sense of clarity and contentment. “With this little one in my arms… I find myself feeling lighter. More content. It’s like a reminder from life, telling me to keep things simple. To cherish the everyday. To be free from the weight of wanting more. For me, that’s the luxury I’m truly grateful for."

Suniel Shetty’s upcoming films

Suniel was last seen playing Khushi Kapoor's father in the Karan Johar-backed Naadaniyan. The actor will next appear in Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more, and is scheduled for release later this year. He also has Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.