Suniel Shetty reveals how he stays incredibly fit at 63: ‘I will be a six-pack dada ji’

Suniel Shetty is a true fitness icon, and his perfectly toned physique at 63 is a testament to his dedication. A firm believer in disciplined eating and consistent workouts, the actor continues to inspire fans with his commitment to health and wellness. In a recent interview with Revant Himatsingka, Suniel revealed the secrets behind his incredible fitness and how he keeps himself in top shape. (Also read: Bhagyashree breaks down her simple workout routine for staying fit at 56: From yoga, pilates to weight training ) In a recent interview, Suniel Shetty shared his fitness secrets, highlighting mental focus, diet, and consistent workouts (Instagram)

How Suniel Shetty stays fit at 63

When Revant asked Suniel how someone at the age of 63 manages to maintain such an incredible physique, Suniel responded with a smile, “You know, it's all about being mentally tuned. I've conditioned my mind to focus on this lifestyle. I'm dedicated to working out, paying attention to what I eat, managing my time, and incorporating physical activity into everything I do, even at the office. I also work out mentally because I truly believe that my fitness has changed my life.”

Revant then added, "The image I have of a 60-year-old is very different. I always think of a 'dadaji' (grandfather)." To this, Suniel, with his characteristic wit and charm, responded, "Well, I'm definitely going to be a dadaji, but I'll be a 6-pack dadaji!" The actor's playful yet serious attitude toward fitness is a reflection of his commitment to maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle, no matter his age.

‘Wellness is far cheaper than illness’

In a February 24, 2025 episode of Journey Unscripted with Chanda Kochhar, Suniel Shetty shared that his secret to staying in incredible shape at 63 is a mix of consistency, discipline, and a balanced lifestyle. He emphasised the importance of adapting his fitness routine as he ages, focusing more on diet, mental well-being, and mobility.

"Wellness is far cheaper than illness," he stated, explaining his strict diet and workout regimen. He avoids foods like white rice, milk, and ice cream and ensures he eats within a set calorie range, sticking to a consistent schedule. Shetty also makes sure to rise early, train six days a week, and maintain a disciplined lifestyle for long-term health.

